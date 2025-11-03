ModernGhana logo
  Mon, 03 Nov 2025
Soldiers storms Basyonde after deadly gun men killed immigration officers

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has launched a full-scale security operation in Basyonde, a border community in the Upper East Region, following a fatal attack on two officers of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) near the Ghana–Togo frontier.

The violent ambush, which occurred on Sunday, November 2, claimed the life of one officer and left another seriously injured. The deceased has been identified as Officer Cosmos Dakura, while the injured officer is Philip Lartey, who is currently receiving treatment at a medical facility.

According to eyewitness reports, the officers were ambushed by unidentified gunmen shortly after closing from duty at Nagani. The assailants opened fire on them without warning, killing one instantly and injuring the other before fleeing the scene with a rifle and a sidearm belonging to the victims.

In response to the attack, the Ghana Armed Forces swiftly deployed troops to Basyonde and nearby communities as part of a special counter-operation to track down the gunmen. The operation, which began late Sunday night, is aimed at restoring calm, enhancing border security, and preventing further infiltration by armed criminal groups.

Military presence has since been heightened in the area, with checkpoints and patrols intensified along the border routes.

However, tensions have been mounting as some residents have accused the soldiers of heavy-handedness, alleging incidents of assault, harassment, and property damage during the sweep. Several locals have expressed fear over what they describe as an atmosphere of intimidation.

Security authorities have yet to issue an official statement addressing these allegations. Meanwhile, the Ghana Immigration Service and the Ghana Police Service are collaborating with the Armed Forces to investigate the killing and apprehend the perpetrators.

The Upper East Region, which shares a porous border with Togo and Burkina Faso, has in recent months seen increased security deployments amid growing threats of cross-border crime and terrorist infiltration.

Investigations into the Basyonde attack are ongoing, as authorities vow to bring those responsible to justice.

