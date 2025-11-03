Lightwave E-Healthcare refutes Health Minister’s claims over National E-Health Programme

Lightwave E-Healthcare Solutions Limited has issued a strong rebuttal to what it describes as “false claims and misrepresentations” made by the Minister of Health, Hon. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, concerning the Lightwave Health Information Management System (LHIMS) and Ghana’s National E-Healthcare Programme.

In a statement released on 31st October 2025 in Accra, the company expressed deep concern over the Minister’s remarks, which were made on the floor of Parliament on October 28, 2025, and reiterated during the Presidency’s Accountability Series on October 29, 2025. Lightwave said these comments risk misleading the public and undermining Ghana’s e-health progress.

According to the company, it has been the lead architect and implementer of Ghana’s National E-Healthcare system since 2016. Lightwave, which is wholly Ghanaian-owned, employs over 150 Ghanaians and operates both in Ghana and through a sister company, Lightwave E-Healthcare Services LLC, based in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Lightwave detailed its contractual relationship with the Government of Ghana, beginning with Phase 1 of the National E-Healthcare Programme signed in April 2016 under then-Health Minister Alexander Segbefia during President John Dramani Mahama’s administration. Phase 1, valued at US$6 million, covered 23 health facilities in the Central Region, including the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, and was completed in 2017.

Following its success, Phase 2 of the project, a nationwide rollout, was signed on March 24, 2019, with the Ministry of Health under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration. The second phase, valued at US$100 million, was to cover 950 health facilities nationwide and included software deployment, hardware supply, and integration with agencies such as the FDA, Pharmacy Council, and Medical and Dental Council.

The company noted that the contract expired on December 31, 2024, after two extensions, but said it has continued to provide services even without renewal or payment.

Lightwave denied claims that it failed to supply the agreed quantity of hardware. It clarified that under the contract, it was required to supply 9,544 laptops, not 13,172 as alleged, and that 7,060 units have already been delivered, leaving 2,484 to be deployed to remaining facilities.

The company also refuted assertions that the Ministry owed it no outstanding payments, stating that in September 2025, it was instructed by the Minister to submit an invoice for eight months of unpaid services, which it has done without acknowledgment or payment.

Lightwave further revealed that it has performed additional work outside the contractual scope including integration of the e-health system with the NHIA, banks, pharmacies, and the Births and Deaths Registry amounting to approximately US$25 million, for which it has not received compensation.

Despite the ongoing impasse, Lightwave confirmed that the LHIMS remains functional in 211 health facilities, including Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, Eastern Regional Hospital, Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, and Walewale District Hospital, among others.

The company reaffirmed its dedication to supporting Ghana’s healthcare digitization agenda, crediting both the Mahama and Akufo-Addo administrations for their roles in advancing the e-health programme. It described the current standoff as “unfortunate but remediable” and called for constructive dialogue to ensure continuity of services to health workers and patients.

“Lightwave remains committed to working with the Ministry of Health to guarantee uninterrupted, quality healthcare delivery for Ghanaians,” the statement concluded.