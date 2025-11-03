Lessons for the Hausa (Hausawa) People from Invasion Countries: Addressing Poverty, Underdevelopment, Street Begging, and Illiteracy

The Hausa people commonly referred to as Hausawa form one of the largest ethnic groups in West Africa, predominantly found in Northern Nigeria and parts of Niger, Ghana, and Sudan. Known for their rich culture, strong Islamic faith, and historical trading legacy, the Hausawa have contributed immensely to the social and economic development of the region. However, despite this cultural strength, the Hausa community continues to face deep challenges such as poverty, underdevelopment, street begging (almajiranci), and widespread illiteracy.

Learning from the experiences of countries that once suffered invasion, conflict, or colonial exploitation such as Japan, Germany, and South Korea can offer valuable lessons for the Hausa people in overcoming these social and economic barriers.

Lessons from Japan: Discipline and Education

After the devastation of World War II, Japan transformed from a war-torn nation into one of the world’s most technologically advanced societies. The key to Japan’s recovery was its commitment to education, discipline, and collective responsibility.

For the Hausawa, this teaches the importance of:

Prioritizing education for all, including Western and Islamic education. Promoting discipline and productivity in daily life and governance. Encouraging skills acquisition instead of relying solely on traditional or subsistence livelihoods.

By modernizing the Almajirai system to include formal education and vocational training, the Hausa community can empower youth to become self-reliant rather than street beggars.

Lessons from Germany: Rebuilding Through Industry and Planning. Germany, also devastated after World War II, used industrialization and strong economic planning to rebuild its society. The German Model shows that strategic investment in infrastructure, manufacturing, and vocational skills can lift a nation out of poverty.

For the Hausa region, this means:

Focusing on agro-industrial development, using the region’s vast agricultural potential. Promoting entrepreneurship among youth and women.

Supporting local industries such as leatherwork, textiles, and crafts traditional strengths of the Hausa people. With proper planning, Northern Nigeria could become a hub of regional trade once again, just as the ancient Hausa city-states of Kano and Katsina once were.

Lessons from South Korea: Innovation and National Unity. South Korea emerged from war and poverty to become one of the worlds’s most advanced economies within decades. This was achieved through education, innovation, and strong national unity.

For the Hausa community, South Korea’s story underscores: The importance of unity beyond ethnicity and sectarianism. The need to embrace technology, digital literacy, and modern farming techniques. The value of youth empowerment and entrepreneurship as engines of social progress.

Addressing Street Begging and Illiteracy

Street begging, especially among Almajirai, remains one of the most visible social problems in Hausa society. This issue is tied to poverty, weak educational structures, and lack of social welfare systems.

To address it, communities and governments should:

Reform the Almajiri system to combine Islamic and formal education. Establish community schools and skill centers supported by local and international NGOs. Promote parental responsibility and discourage sending children to beg under the guise of religious study. Illiteracy can only be defeated through sustained investment in education, literacy campaigns, and awareness programs that value both Islamic and modern knowledge.

Towards a Prosperous Future

The Hausa people have all it takes to rise above poverty and underdevelopment. The region is blessed with natural resources, vast land, and a youthful population. By learning from nations that turned adversity into progress, the Hausa community can achieve:

Economic self-sufficiency through agriculture and entrepreneurship. Social harmony through education and community reform. Political stability through unity and visionary leadership.

Conclusion

The lessons from nations that overcame invasion and destruction are clear: education, discipline, unity, and innovation are the pillars of national transformation. The Hausawa must embrace these values to overcome the challenges of poverty, underdevelopment, street begging, and illiteracy.

If the Hausa people combine their historical wisdom with modern strategies of progress, they can rebuild their communities, restore their dignity, and inspire a new era of prosperity in Northern Nigeria and beyond.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical/Science communicator ,Private Investigator, Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Analysis

International Conflict management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi-King Global Academy United State Institute of Peace Building USIP