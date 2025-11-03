U.S.–Syria Diplomacy and the Changing World Order

Abstract

The unexpected announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump that Syrian President Al-Sharaa “may be coming” to the White House on 10th November, 2025, marks a historic shift in global diplomacy. Once vilified and sanctioned, the Syrian leader’s invitation represents more than an act of reconciliation—it is a test of the evolving nature of alliances and the pragmatic reshaping of the world order. Accordingly, this article explores the theoretical, practical, and moral dimensions of this development, drawing on concepts from realism, liberal institutionalism, and constructivism to examine how diplomacy can both reorder and reveal the balance of global power.

Introduction

In diplomacy, yesterday’s enemy may become today’s ally. President Trump’s declaration that Syria’s Al-Sharaa “is doing a very good job” and may visit the White House challenges traditional assumptions about U.S. foreign policy consistency and moral clarity. This prospective visit, which would mark the first-ever meeting between a Syrian president and an American counterpart at the White House, transcends mere ceremony—it symbolizes a recalibration of global power relations through strategic engagement rather than isolation.

Indeed, this potential diplomatic encounter brings to the fore a long-standing paradox in international relations: the tension between moral principle and pragmatic necessity. The philosopher Niccolo Machiavelli once wrote, “A wise ruler ought never to keep faith when by doing so it would be against his interests.” Modern diplomacy often embodies this paradox, revealing that while ideals guide rhetoric, it is interests that often drive action.

Diplomacy as the Art of Possibility

Building upon this logic of pragmatism, diplomacy, as defined by Henry Kissinger (1994), is the art of restraining power and legitimizing interests through dialogue. The Trump–Al-Sharaa overture thus reflects the very essence of this philosophy: engagement not as endorsement but as leverage. After years of sanctions and proxy warfare, Washington’s shift toward dialogue signals a recognition of Syria’s enduring geopolitical relevance—especially in an era where Russia, Iran, and China have deepened their presence in the Levant.

Therefore, by inviting Al-Sharaa, the U.S. implicitly concedes that coercion alone cannot yield compliance. This understanding resonates with the liberal institutionalist view (Keohane, 1984) that cooperation—even with adversaries—can produce mutually beneficial outcomes under conditions of interdependence. The anticipated visit could, in this light, mark the return of “interest-based cooperation,” where dialogue functions not as a concession but as a carefully calculated strategy.

Alliances and the Realpolitik of Engagement

This emerging pattern of engagement naturally leads to a reconsideration of alliances as instruments of strategic necessity. From a realist perspective, alliances are not built on friendship but on converging interests. Morgenthau (1948) reminds us that states are guided not by affection or animosity but by the pursuit of national interest. In this context, the U.S.–Syria rapprochement may be seen as a tactical adjustment within an increasingly multi-polar environment where rigid ideological divides are giving way to situational partnerships.

Moreover, history provides instructive parallels. Washington’s 1972 opening to China under President Nixon occurred amid deep ideological hostility, yet the normalization that followed reshaped Cold War dynamics and inaugurated an era of strategic triangular diplomacy. In a similar vein, Trump’s 2018 engagement with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un demonstrated his belief that direct, personalized diplomacy could succeed where traditional containment had failed. By applying this precedent to Syria, Trump’s initiative could represent a strategic pivot from punitive isolation to transactional cooperation, designed to dilute Russian influence while repositioning the U.S. as a decisive broker in Middle Eastern affairs.

Cooperation and Complex Interdependence

If realism explains the strategic motive, liberal theory illuminates the cooperative dimension. Keohane and Nye’s (2012) theory of Complex Interdependence posits that in a world of multiple actors, issues, and interconnections, power is exercised not merely through coercion but through networks of cooperation. Syria—though once marginalized—occupies a critical node in this evolving web, linking the Middle East with Russia, Iran, and China. A U.S.–Syria dialogue could therefore transform hostility into managed interdependence, fostering limited cooperation in areas such as counter-terrorism, post-war reconstruction, and refugee resettlement.

Nevertheless, such cooperation remains inherently fragile. The African proverb cautions, “When two elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers.” The same can be said of great-power diplomacy, where smaller states and vulnerable populations often bear the unintended consequences of high-level engagement. Hence, the challenge of this new U.S.–Syria engagement lies not only in forging cooperation but also in ensuring that it does not reproduce old asymmetries under a new guise.

Constructivism and the Power of Perception

Yet diplomacy is not only about material interests and cooperation—it is also about meaning and identity. Constructivist scholars like Alexander Wendt (1992) argue that international politics is shaped by the ideas and perceptions that states hold about one another. In this sense, the very act of inviting a once-demonized leader to Washington signifies more than political pragmatism; it reconstructs legitimacy. Recognition, rather than coercion, becomes a form of power in itself.

Consequently, if the visit materializes, it may redefine Al-Sharaa’s image from an international pariah to a pragmatic partner capable of dialogue. This reconfiguration of identity could, over time, normalize new patterns of interaction between Washington and Damascus, reminding us that diplomacy often begins not with trust but with the acknowledgment of mutual existence and shared interest.

Implications for the Emerging World Order

Taken together, these developments must be viewed within the wider transformation of the post-unipolar world order. As Western dominance wanes and Eurasian cooperation deepens, bilateral rapprochements such as this one may symbolize the emergence of a flexible, transactional, and multi-polar diplomacy. In this evolving order, alliances are fluid, values are negotiated, and cooperation is driven less by ideology than by circumstance.

Accordingly, a new diplomatic axiom emerges: “In the orchestra of world politics, harmony does not mean uniformity—it means coexistence within difference.” This pluralistic approach redefines global order not as a fixed hierarchy but as a dynamic equilibrium sustained through continuous dialogue, adaptation, and mutual recognition.

Conclusion

Ultimately, President Trump’s overture to Al-Sharaa—once unthinkable—illustrates the timeless truth that there are no permanent enemies in international politics, only permanent interests. Whether the move leads to meaningful cooperation or mere symbolism, it underscores diplomacy’s enduring capacity to reshape relationships and realign global power.

As Thucydides observed, “The strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must.”Yet, in an age of interdependence, true strength lies not in domination but in engagement—the courage to converse even with those once cast aside. Hence, the invitation to the White House is not just a political gesture but a profound statement about the changing grammar of power in the twenty-first century.

By: Hamza I. Salifu