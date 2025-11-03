ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Majority Leader chides Minority Caucus for flouting parliamentary procedures 

  Mon, 03 Nov 2025
Parliament Majority Leader chides Minority Caucus for flouting parliamentary procedures
MON, 03 NOV 2025

Mr Mahama Ayariga, the Majority Leader, has criticised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Minority Caucus in Parliament, for consistently abusing parliamentary procedures in their approach towards introducing matters at the plenary.

At the inaugural launch of the Practice and Procedure Week 2025 at the Parliament House on Monday, Mr Ayariga expressed frustration over what he described as a growing trend of procedural violations by the Minority Caucus.

He specifically pointed to the Minority's frequent use of the Friday business statement platform to raise a wide array of issues, “from archaeology to zoology,” without adhering to the proper channels outlined in the Standing Orders.

“I'm tired of the abuse from the Minority Caucus,” Mr Ayariga declared, calling on the Speaker of Parliament and the Clerk, to take firmer control of the House's procedural integrity.

The Majority Leader emphasised that Ghana's Constitution and the Standing Orders of Parliament provided a clear framework for how matters should be introduced and debated.

Mr Ayariga urged all Members of Parliament to uphold these rules to preserve the sanctity and efficiency of parliamentary proceedings.

The week-long event, themed: “Strengthening Ghana's Parliamentary Democracy: The Role of Practice and Procedure,” seeks to spotlight the foundational role of rules and processes in legislative governance.

The event aims to reinforce best practices in legislative conduct and foster a deeper understanding of parliamentary rules among lawmakers and staff.

Mr Ayariga's remarks set a pointed tone for the week, highlighting the need for discipline and respect for institutional processes in Ghana's legislative arm.

The Majority Leader urged the Legislative Management Services of the Parliamentary Service to intensify public awareness on parliamentary practice and procedures to improve understanding.

The launch drew participation from Members of Parliament, former MPs, parliamentary clerks, and representatives from civil society organisations.

The week's activities will include seminars, roundtable discussions, fun games, and a health walk all aimed at fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of parliamentary processes.

As tensions simmer between the Majority and Minority benches, the call for procedural fidelity is likely to spark further debate on the balance between parliamentary freedom and order.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

15 minutes ago

President Mahama pushes for fresh framework as Sahel States snub Accra Initiative President Mahama pushes for fresh framework as Sahel States snub Accra Initiativ...

16 minutes ago

Ghana Navy arrests 10 Nigerian stowaways aboard Panamanian Vessel off Tema Coast Ghana Navy arrests 10 Nigerian stowaways aboard Panamanian Vessel off Tema Coast

17 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Asutifi North, Ebenezer Kwaku Addo Asutifi North MP denies inciting violent clash between residents and NAIMOS task...

17 minutes ago

Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George GHS6.7million Smart Infraco payment never happened under me — Sam George

2 hours ago

Majority Leader chides Minority Caucus for flouting parliamentary procedures Majority Leader chides Minority Caucus for flouting parliamentary procedures 

2 hours ago

NSMQ 2025: Mfantsipim first to secure grand finale seat NSMQ 2025: Mfantsipim first to secure grand finale seat

2 hours ago

Haruna Iddrisu directs GTEC to halt unauthorised tuition fee hikes in public universities Haruna Iddrisu directs GTEC to halt unauthorised tuition fee hikes in public uni...

2 hours ago

Freeman Sarbah, Heaf of Legal at the Ghana Revenue Authority SML scandal: OSP arrests GRA legal head for alleged corruption, obstruction of j...

7 hours ago

Mahama, Steinmeier hold bilateral talks at Jubilee House Mahama, Steinmeier hold bilateral talks at Jubilee House

7 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Programme (NEIP), Eric Adjei Esq “You have truly embarrassed everyone”—Eric Adjei blasts NDC MP fingered in mob a...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line