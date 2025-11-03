Majority Leader chides Minority Caucus for flouting parliamentary procedures 

Mr Mahama Ayariga, the Majority Leader, has criticised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Minority Caucus in Parliament, for consistently abusing parliamentary procedures in their approach towards introducing matters at the plenary.

At the inaugural launch of the Practice and Procedure Week 2025 at the Parliament House on Monday, Mr Ayariga expressed frustration over what he described as a growing trend of procedural violations by the Minority Caucus.

He specifically pointed to the Minority's frequent use of the Friday business statement platform to raise a wide array of issues, “from archaeology to zoology,” without adhering to the proper channels outlined in the Standing Orders.

“I'm tired of the abuse from the Minority Caucus,” Mr Ayariga declared, calling on the Speaker of Parliament and the Clerk, to take firmer control of the House's procedural integrity.

The Majority Leader emphasised that Ghana's Constitution and the Standing Orders of Parliament provided a clear framework for how matters should be introduced and debated.

Mr Ayariga urged all Members of Parliament to uphold these rules to preserve the sanctity and efficiency of parliamentary proceedings.

The week-long event, themed: “Strengthening Ghana's Parliamentary Democracy: The Role of Practice and Procedure,” seeks to spotlight the foundational role of rules and processes in legislative governance.

The event aims to reinforce best practices in legislative conduct and foster a deeper understanding of parliamentary rules among lawmakers and staff.

Mr Ayariga's remarks set a pointed tone for the week, highlighting the need for discipline and respect for institutional processes in Ghana's legislative arm.

The Majority Leader urged the Legislative Management Services of the Parliamentary Service to intensify public awareness on parliamentary practice and procedures to improve understanding.

The launch drew participation from Members of Parliament, former MPs, parliamentary clerks, and representatives from civil society organisations.

The week's activities will include seminars, roundtable discussions, fun games, and a health walk all aimed at fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of parliamentary processes.

As tensions simmer between the Majority and Minority benches, the call for procedural fidelity is likely to spark further debate on the balance between parliamentary freedom and order.

GNA