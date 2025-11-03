NSMQ 2025: Mfantsipim first to secure grand finale seat

Mfantsipim School has become the first institution to qualify for the grand finale of the 2025 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

The Cape Coast-based school, affectionately called Kwabotwe or Botwe, earned the spot after an impressive performance on Monday, November 3, 2025, in a heated contest against Mankranso Senior High School (SHS) and Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) from Takoradi.

From the onset, Mfantsipim dominated the competition, taking an early double-digit lead while their opponents trailed behind. The contest unfolded as follows:

At the end of Round One, Mfantsipim led with 17 points, followed by GSTS with 7 points and Mankranso SHS with 6 points. By Round Two, Mfantsipim had 18 points, GSTS 12, and Mankranso SHS 5.

In the Problem of the Day round, both Mfantsipim and GSTS scored 1 out of 10, while Mankranso SHS failed to score.

The momentum continued in Round Four, with Mfantsipim extending their lead to 32 points, GSTS recording 20, and Mankranso SHS 15. The contest ended with Mfantsipim securing a commanding victory with 42 points, GSTS earning 23, and Mankranso SHS maintaining 15.

The victory secures Mfantsipim a place in the grand finale as the defending champions of the 2024 edition. If successful, this triumph will mark a historic back-to-back win and make the school a four-time NSMQ champion.

“The first SHS in Ghana have once again proven why they’ve been relevant since 1876!” the official NSMQ page on X celebrated.

“This is how you capture moments, this is how you feature in the history lessons! The citadel of education has spoken. Rejoice James Picot, take that sigh of relief Rev. Ebenezer Aidoo. For all the saints, for all the boys in Balmer-Acquah to Brandful-Dontwi. For all the great descendants of the Faithful 8 — this is for you! Another step closer to FOUR!”