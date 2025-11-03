ModernGhana logo
Ghana Navy arrests 10 Nigerian stowaways aboard Panamanian Vessel off Tema Coast

  Mon, 03 Nov 2025
The Ghana Navy has arrested ten stowaways who were discovered aboard the Panamanian-flagged merchant vessel Grand Venus off the coast of Tema.

In a statement shared on Facebook on Monday, November 3, the Navy said the operation took place on Friday, October 31, 2025, about eight nautical miles southeast of Tema, after receiving a distress call from the vessel.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects, all Nigerian nationals, had secretly boarded the ship while it was docked at the Lagos Port in Nigeria.

The Navy escorted the Grand Venus and the arrested individuals safely to the Tema Harbour, where they were handed over to the Ghana Immigration Service, Port Control, and the Marine Police for further investigation.

The Ghana Navy reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the country’s maritime borders and maintaining safety at sea, adding that further details would be released as investigations progress.

