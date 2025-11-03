Simple Efforts and Action Plans, President Barrow and World Leaders, Missed and/or Refused for Sudan?

Praises be to the Lord of achievements, and may this message register unprecedented achievements for and beyond Sudan. Sometimes the title says it all or gives you enough hints as a leaning, then the thesis may be enough for some, but humbly and patiently going through the detailed message will often yield unexpected meaningful fruits. The dire situation in Sudan is often characterised as a famine and genocidal attempt, but the magnitude or depth of the problems versus solutions are not equally registered in our minds and capacities. The word 'missed' in my astute title is partly suggesting a privilege to me, but also asking why God chose me above many on some issues, including the details I will outline. Furthermore, when I used the term ' and/or refused' in the title, I am challenging President Barrow and world leaders to quickly learn and apply, or who will deserve to be charged with 'refusing' simple measures to improve the conditions of millions of people, and billions of people by extension.

Classification is one of the most important things humans may ever learn, especially in the worlds of leadership and problem solving. Accordingly, the problems of Sudan must be properly classified , and each may deserve multiple approaches as potential solutions. In this world message, classifying from a point of common ground or easy to agree upon matters. So the number one point is ending the famine, rather than the main and contributing factors to the famine. Then a slightly more controversial point number two is how to end the genocide war crimes, and other fightings. Point three is a deep study of the problems Sudan faced for too long. Then point four will focus on the long term solutions, including possible conditions.

Briefly, I am naming President Barrow exclusively because he happens to be the president of my country and the rotating Chairperson of the OIC. However, now that we are at repentance points, so it does not matter which and how many world leaders rush to compete on the vivid points I will outline. Meaning, I expect you to pressure your leaders in your respective countries to act with or without president Barrow accepting repentance with actions, and with speed, considering the emergency nature of the situation.

Point One, Ending the largely man made Famine: Humankind are blessed enough to avoid or at least confront any man made famine, and the situation in Sudan is by far simpler to solve than the situation in Gaza or Palestine. From President Barrow, Trump, MBS, Starmer, and other world leaders simply refuse to employ enough efforts for Sudan. This also means the journalists and citizens of almost all countries refuse to put enough pressure on the leaders and/or even act without the leaders where possible. To end a famine in our age, you need two primary blessings: one is enough money to buy food; two is having the brave personnel and logistics to distribute it... According to fairly reliable sources, tens of millions of people in Sudan face food shortages, but that as little as about quarter of a billion can help for months. When a poor person like me describes about a quarter billion dollars as little money, it means compared to world riches, OIC riches, and even African or regional riches.

Do not buy the claims of President Barrow or any world leader that they are privately working on this particular issue. Even if they were privately working on it for weeks or months without meaningful gains, common sense and urgency demand they publicly work on it with words and actions. Meaning, I want to see President Barrow and every caring world leader urging publicly on point 1A or raising funds. Whereas some states can certainly provide state funds, even poor states like the Gambia can spearhead some crowdfunding and worldwide urging towards solving the problem. So far, I know of only the u.s pledging or providing thirty million dollars aid, but how small is that to millions of dying children and dying through hunger? President Barrow or even fairly trusted business folks like Muhammed Jah and many Gambians are capable of leading a crowd funding initiative that can raise at least one million dollars from poor Gambians and our richer people in the diaspora. Such a step is vital as an example, but also to justify much higher pressure against empty or brutal giants in riches like Saudi-Arabia, UAE, and beyond.

As Chairperson of the rich OIC, I expect President Barrow or the next Chairpersons to understand their responsibilities to make unprecedented moves, or their leadership becomes one of copying and dangerously symbolic. I expect President Barrow or someone to immediately set up a team of recorded video calls to heads of states and rich folks around the world to raise far more than a few billions, because our target should not be just to end that famine, but strategically build that country or another one as an example. Even guilty countries like UAE at state level may have billionaires who may gratefully donate, plus millions of their ordinary folks to generously donate with the right message and assured transparency, including trustworthy technology.

Beside states, rich folks, to ordinary folks donating directly, I think engaging musical artists to help with song recordings to live performances should be able to raise meaningful funds. Where are our efforts on the mentioned so far, or are these measures not 'simple efforts'?

After raising enough funds, state service personnel and even private trusted organisations can certainly deliver food and cameras+, which I will elaborate on later .

Point two, ending the Genocide and General Fighting : You may notice on point one I was largely diplomatic and avoided too much blaming or naming of the most guilty folks. However, point two demands much more brutal facts and sacrifices. We must understand realities and understand mere words may not get brutal forces like the RSF to surrender or stop their atrocities. It is the Job of president Barrow and every caring leader to ascertain at least quarter of all responsible states to designate RSF as a prostitute minded Terror group based on facts. From the atrocities they meted under a dictatorial government to their reported fighting in Libya for money, then their recent and increasing brutalities on fellow non-Arab Sudanese justify condemnation by every decent state. We should also consider suing wrongly involved states and individuals. Since their victims are mainly blacks, not Americans or westerners, we are yet to see even enough Western condemnation and designation as terrorists for over a decade, so how and when we expect worldwide confronting of this terror group? Since the culprits are Arabs and/or sponsored by the Arabs of the UAE, then their denials must be confronted with evidence like cameras and their refusal or late acceptance to be part of the solution.

I do not think it is helpful to bank on only words to subdue such a brutal terror group in a fairly poor country. Meaning, if the RSF are about the forty thousand forces claimed, our strong words must be followed with recruiting over hundred thousand state soldiers and/or newly trained conscientious private army. We have seen Indonesia offering soldiers for the freeing of Gaza or Palestine, but how many countries are willing to offer soldiers to confront RSF, the brutal terror group of Sudan? I expect president Barrow and every caring leader to do better than the president of Indonesia at the latest UN assembly, but for Sudan. Our words and rallying forces, with potential Western collaboration can certainly subdue them, including their retraining to work in farms and factories as offers, since some of them may be guilty-victims in some ways.

As said, classification matters. When I hear top Gambian and other officials describing it as 'Muslims killing Muslims', it reveals poor classifications. A more accurate description is some Arabs killing and sponsoring the killings of blacks for wealth. Every smart mind will see greed and arrogance in that picture. How many Arabs are for such killings versus against it can be measured through efforts in words and actions, including where they donate. However, a similar question or assessment must be made for the blacks and every race. They are not killing them because of differences in faith, but primarily for wealth and secondarily over race. They have proven themselves to be terrible Muslims or hypocritical Muslims, but our inaction or under-reaction make us guilty as per ch.103 and 49 among others. To the blacks+ who may argue it is primarily due to race, I refer you to how they kill Arabs in Libya for money and the importance of giving them the benefit of the doubt.

The case study of RSF can be very revealing and can be a book or a movie in universities, but I have other points I want to discuss in our limited time and space. This is one area where state leaders must brave up and stop cowardly excuses.

Interference versus intervention: When I read cowardly excuses like the African Union does not believe in Interference in a report about Sudan, it exposes their ignorance of world affairs, world responsibilities, or just their cowardly nature. Words have leaning and the word Interference have a negative connotation or leaning, often used to mean entering where you do not belong or may worsen. So I expect the best of Journalists and beyond, to be confronting such cowardly excuses with vivid re-education. Legitimate intervention even before a crisis starts is smart and caring, and can often be through words sometimes. However, when a crisis reaches a certain level, calling it domestic or cowering under 'Interference' is criminal at the very least. If we truly study the history of humankind, blacks repeatedly misunderstood how '[gross] injustice anywhere is a threat to Justice anywhere.' Ch.103 is vital and our global village demands we understand vivid sins between creatures as unforgivable to God and the Godly, plus humans should confront such sins measurably and with speed, not to ever endlessly wait for God on such, but utilize the powers God bestows on us to end it around the world.

If rich Saudi Arabia and other rich Arabs truly understood such realities, then their repentance must include investing billions on cameras as subsidies and charities towards worldwide culture of cameras. Again, time and space may not allow me to delve on why a strong culture of cameras is among my top four universal targets, but you can search and read my writings on it. I will also gladly work with states and rich folks who want to invest in cameras, from learning to preventing and solving injustices; cameras are under-appreciated God's blessing to humankind and may we repent quickly.

Point three, the root problems of Sudan: Oftentimes, Sudan is described as largely poor and rich in natural resources. Since they happened to be called Muslims, which is a vague label that can range from submitters to believers, but evidence often reveals misguided to hypocritical Muslims exist in many of these countries. Like many countries in Africa, some evil ones from mainly Saudi Arabia, knowingly or unknowingly, preached distorted and misinterpreted Islam that is often with arrogance and unnecessary rivalry to anything non-Arab. So their narrow minded interpretation of religion or even the word 'ihq-rah' (learn) somehow excludes anything of non-Arab origin, despite the same ch.96 further said, 'who teaches man what he never knew...'. Yes, Lord of the two easts and two wests, Lord of all positive learning is the Lord of conventional learning that some guilty Arabs frowned upon until recently, but the echoing damage still rings even in more and more secular leaning countries like the Gambia. As a matter of fact, I am partly a victim of that narrow minded misinterpretation of the Quhr-aahn, but such explaining will further lengthen this vital message to potentially turn off some media houses. So back to Sudan: a big percentage of them learned Arabic and the Quhr-aahn+ for too long and neglected conventional learning. That neglecting not only diminishes their abilities to make use of their natural resources, but it contributes to further resentments and illusions against self help while God and the angels do the most part... They choose to wrongly wait for Angels to do 100% for them, while ignoring conscience to even their children. Again, this problem is not exclusive to Sudan, but very well pronounced in Sudan and may be due to their proximity to the Arabs.

It is not that there is no good to such an outdated form of schooling, but the best of it can be incorporated in conventional schooling and with better speed and understanding. Yes, we celebrate reciters like the late Sheik Nourin (pbuh), who happens to be Sudanese and arguably the best in some aspects, but interpretation and others are much more vital. Traditional Arab infatuation and Arab arrogance are what is impeding the very book I wrote called Juts Quhr-aahn, which can help the average read and essentially understand the whole Quhr-aahn within months.

As a fellow Muslim, I am by no means anti Arab as a language or the people of Arab as a tribe or race. I however vehemently oppose any form of supremacy, including Arab supremacy as a language or people. Myself and many people may be able to re-educate the willing among them. The Quhr-aahn is one of our common ground and I am largely blessed in its best interpretation of late. So with the right timing, I will be able to help in their re-education in the spirit of chapter 103, with zero arrogance from my side, but indisputable facts.

Point Four, The long term solutions: By identifying their root problems, we have almost identified the solution. However, a country so damaged will likely require drastic changes. So I do believe things like ending the famine should not be with conditions, but I think spending billions there should be with reasonable conditions. For example, after about three to six months of mass re-education as to the importance of conventional learning and tolerance, some referendums per region should follow suit. Hopefully the whole country realizes the truth, or the regions that accept mandatory conventional education up to age 18 or 20 should be helped first through investment beyond enough schooling. Considering private schools will be allowed with reasonably different curriculum, no country should fear my call for mandatory education. The distrust of government or Capitalism should never extend to include disdain or even disrespect against formal education. I do not condone dismissive statements like 'brain washed education', or 'indoctrination' to describe conventional schooling. From woodwork, metal work, engineering, health science, etc you are free to think beyond education. Just because you rightly or wrongly disagree with 5 to 25 % of the formal education in a country does not warrant total condemnation of a major branch of learning, from Showlove Trinity.

We all know Saudi Arabia and many rich Muslims are more keen in sponsoring mosques that are built by students of conventional schooling more than sponsoring conventional schools in Africa and beyond. However, even Saudi is changing for the better, except their snail pace and insincere repentance seem unacceptable to me and many of their victims. Is it possible for states like Saudi-Arabia, UAE, Qatar, etc to invest billions in and beyond Sudan or trust only u.s can thrive through conventional schooling? Beside the state, the rich folks, and even strategic trading of resources can help secure enough schools and universities to help Sudan within a few years, to even significantly invent in a maximum of twenty years, Lord be willing. Again, the rest of the world can still help, not just Arabs or Muslims, who still 'neglect the poor' as the Quhr-aahn charged them, but their black+ students tend to repeat the sins.

On a more positive note: The average generalisation are real facts, but reality is also every race or big country has millions of good ones and bad ones. However, if the 'good' Arabs refuse to confront the bad Arabs, as an example, then that questions if they are truly good if we measure them up with ch.103, the very checklist that is mightier than the checklist from their questionable hadiths or so-called five pillars of Islam. On an even more positive note: The new Arabs, the new Blacks, the new Whites, etc can honestly gauge the shortcomings of their ancestors and beyond, and choose to be much better in character. As humans, we must utilize the choice given by gratefully engaging the Lord of conscience to build the highest possible earthly heaven, before we expect more from the Angels who are reportedly helping us anyway, beyond prayers. This earthly heaven must also include strong confronting of all major sins between creatures, and tolerating personal shortcomings as personal rights and something the humble wait on God.

Quick revisiting of Points: When I call on the world to add or shift focus to Sudan, it includes countless freedom and shaming songs unless they quickly repent. Despite their recent problems, I am calling on tiny Jamaica to make countless songs, and I am capable of helping write countless songs or just vet the songs before release. The u.s and every country must smartly put pressure on the UAE, the Arabs, the blacks, etc towards actions and stopping evil.

For president Barrow and other upcoming Chairpersons, it is vital to add value when the baton is passed. Through suggestions, history should note the OIC drastically changed when the Gambia or xyz took the chair. An international think tank for the chair is good, but a local or national think-tank is also vital. If you hire only the leakers over the thinkers, then shame on you until you learn. The world of thinking belongs to God more than whom human universities train or even fame, because thinking is often about new things or ways. If I Jarga kebba Gigo suggests the Chairperson of the OIC deserves an aircraft, it is not because I am appealing for president Barrow. The aircraft will last more than a few decades and the chair is rotating. It means it will look great if President Barrow or an OIC team toured Jamaica+ after hurricane Melissa, offer words and decent help as: This is a token help from the OIC. Contrast that image with God and the Godly versus how Saudi Arabia is spending hundreds millions on artists to reportedly improve its image on the world stage? Considering the billions of Saudi, all can fit in and the message of Islam will then land as universal in helping with actions, not mere reading of words we largely ignore until when? It would not matter if Jamaica is in the OIC or not, because God and the Godly will read it right if we sincerely help beyond words.

Natural disasters and things like sickness are primarily a test to those who directly feel it, but they are a secondary test to every witnessing soul, especially those who can help. Yes, folks like me hate such hard tests, but if God truly hated them to the extreme, he can certainly wipe them out in ways no human can help. So their survival and your ability to help are choices waiting for more choices. I agree OIC members deserve more as a group member, but helping outside the group speaks volumes and may attract the Lord who can give better than oil money.

Risking to establish higher character: Although it takes some form of bravery to seek a national office like the presidency, Barrow and most African leaders often choose cowardice at the international stage, perhaps due to poor advisors or weak faith in God. There is almost no difference when RSF commits evil acts due to money versus Barrow and other African leaders refusing or fearing to speak truth due to money . The devils win one with actions and the other with inaction. When your cowardly advisors focus on financial interest, a good leader or person takes the reasonable risks with the understanding that God can subdue them or bless you in other ways. From the personal gifts to how poor countries like the Gambia rely on petty help may hamper your courage to speak up as per ch.103. However, when you realize taking the chairmanship away is not the end or a probability, but just a possibility and seeded truth is almost irreversible, except sometimes can be delayed, then you realize truth always wins, sooner or later. So have the courage to at least forward this message to world leaders, echo me in your own words, and act where you can, but urging can sometimes yield more than personal acting, especially when you are at leadership level, reaching millions to billions.

Although I am not a big fan of protests, I do believe protests can be helpful in certain situations, provided the demands are clear and reasonable. So president Barrow or even prominent folks like Youssou Ndure calling on worldwide protest on a specific date to one: designate RSF as a terrorist group can lead to how many countries complying? Two can be demanding states to offer soldiers and/or finance to confront the RSF. All should be well documented on a known website, including by when and proportionate percentages to GDP or riches, not just amounts. Pledges and actual donations should also be separated.

What is annual fasting, when you are contributing or indifferent to a famine? What is humanity or even a sub-group of humankind, if we allow the powerful to destroy the weak and we wrongly assume only our direct choices or contributions matter? What is group prayers in words, when team work is often lacking or weak in respect to actions and on even needs? Both visible and invisible devils will at least promise or give false hopes, but the real God and the Godly should be eager to help even here on earth, including those willing to repent. A Lord that ends evil is better giving respite against a group or groups in nasty cycles. Our generation must do better and we must end major sins between creatures on earth. We can rethink of it as poverty being a major problem that often leads to other problems, and riches being part of the solution. The roots of evil remain to be fear, greed, or arrogance. So economic justice and reform matter from national level to international levels. Furthermore, we can accept Showlove Trinity as crucial in fighting poverty, then make it universally accessible with reasonable demands.

Evidence based songs unless they sincerely repent within a week: Through their pledges and actual donations, we will gauge to refrain or attack them based on evidence. The social leaders like the artists do not have to be diplomatic at all, if the politicians and the rich choose to be deaf and indifferent. To give them a tip of the ice-berg, imagine a song or songs calling president Barrow: 'president Barrow is an Arab ass leaker... and you can imagine the rest of the song. Evidence: his vice president on his behalf in the 2025 UN speech spent about 10 minutes on Arab Palestine and perhaps 2 minutes on Sudan, plus other evidence. Of course it is vital to gauge the actual video speeches of each country and attack beyond president Barrow if any of them failed to repent. Imagine another song: Stingy Arabs are stingy before and after Quhr-aahn, all of them, most of them, or the average Arabs, they still 'neglect the poor', as the Quhr-aahn charged them... you can imagine the rest of the song. Evidence: Qatar rather bribed rich Trump as a person while neglecting famine of atheists, Christians, or fellow Muslims. We should not praise them if they give a few millions. Saudi Arabia, UAE, and all of them can be hit hard with facts, from their investments in percentage to the little some African leaders over praise them for. Again, I am a prolific song writer who can help write dozens of songs within a week, Lord be willing. Of course I prefer they repent and we abstain from hit songs people may misinterpret, but I am pre-authorising you to work with or without me. Can Youssou Ndure make a song and show for Famine hit Sudan? If yes, great; if not, let someone better step up and even consider a song against Youssou and any guilty one in Senegal. Think of that as an example and you publicly challenge folks in your country. Can Africel, Q-cell, or which communication company can lead a crowd funding effort with or without Barrow? If yes, great; if not, consider songs against the guilty among them. You forward it to artists around the world and share this message to as many as possible.

To conclude, I am open to imprecations, God's proportionate curse to every guilty soul until the earth is free of intentional sins between creatures, because God is capable of distinguishing. However, we must be careful of collective punishment. Even if millions of Arabs+ are guilty, let us remember the millions of good Arabs to avoid harming potentially good ones... As for the guilty ones, I am open to far beyond engaging God, but arming enough men and women to confront them in Sudan and even in UAE+. We can also include strategic boycotting of the UAE if they failed to repent and be part of the solution. When the rich UAE is destroying one of the poorest countries for wealth, then focusing on their sponsoring is one-eye, our inaction or lack of sponsoring becomes a greater sin? If one country can sponsor about forty thousand terrorists, then can ten to hundred countries sponsor hundred thousand to million soldiers and finish them up? As said, worldwide, but more so countries like Sudan need enough cameras, not just food. So let every dollar spent on food be matched with cameras until every private citizen owns enough cameras. I am fairly certain that if Saudi Arabia and u.s put mild pressure on the UAE, the sponsoring will end, but that may not necessarily end the evil of RSF. You must remember they loot and kill the little those black folks have, not just the gold UAE reportedly buys. So we must not give passes to the UAE or naively claim them as the only problem. I hope you reflect on these points. Beside sharing this vital message, I call on you to engage not just your state folks in your respective countries, but also prominent folks, including caring activists. May God proportionately curse any soul that dares fight me with any form of evil. May God help me a lot more and every trying soul. May God bless Showlove Trinity: let's learn, let's work, let's have fun.

By Jarga kebba Gigo

An Activist and Transformer

Author of Juts Quhr-aahn