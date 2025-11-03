Let's Walk The All Inclusivity Talk To Ensure Fairness And Acceptability In The Party

We often preach all inclusivity as a Party to ensure fairness, acceptability, and a sense of belonging within the NPP.

However, the recent "outsider" and "slave" tags seemed to defeat the purpose and essence of inclusivity, tolerance, and acceptance.

The ongoing, highly condemnable, and unfair utterances made by Mr. Kwaku Asante Boateng, the MP for Asante Akim South Constituency, have sparked a conversation within and outside the Party.

Quite unfortunate, some people in the Country already hold the views that the NPP is for a group of people and doesn't represent all.

This worrying tag we have tried so much to erase has been resurrected by Mr. Kwaku Asante Boateng in his attempt to campaign for Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.

Notwithstanding the despicable words used on Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the image of the Party is at stake in this whole public uproar.

Moving forward, I thought Mr. Kwaku Asante Boateng would have done the honorable thing by rendering an unqualified apology as a sign of remorse for his unprintable thoughts expressed.

He has rather issued a release to sort of clarify and justify his damaging comments which the rank and file of the Party are not happy with currently.

In the first place, why must he even try to justify, that disrespectful commentary made by him? To further worsen the pain in the hearts of people affected?

This is uncalled for and a sign of self-entitlement with no regard or respect for the people affected by his invidious remarks.

How do we make the NPP very attractive while some groups of people think that they are the real "owners" of the Party?

Let's be honest, the Party is still struggling due to what I have stated above and such comments will further aggravate our current woes if care is not taken to nip it in the bud.

Yes, inclusivity ensures fairness and a sense of belonging devoid of divisiveness but we can't continue to toe this line in our internal democratic activities by tagging others as "outsiders and slaves".

Today, it's Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in his attempt to lead the NPP, who's next tomorrow to suffer such barbaric and discriminatory attacks or tag?

We have a Party to build and it's incumbent on all of us to uphold the image and sanctity to bring more people on board with an inclusive mindset.

In all the political Parties we have in the Country, people join at a particular time, and in the same way, others will join since it's a numbers game.

Simply put, it defies logic for some group of people to have the notion that they are the real "owners" of the Party and they have the impetus to determine who leads the NPP.

All inclusiveness, tolerance, and acceptance of one's religious, ethic, and tribal lineage should be the modus operandi of the Party to attract more people not these primitive thoughts.

In summary, some of us still hold a strong view that the Party, after distancing itself from his divisive and discriminatory comments, should take disciplinary action against Mr. Kwaku Asante Boateng.

This will go a long way to bring sanity, a sense of belonging, inclusivity, and tolerance within the Party moving forward.

Long live NPP!

Shalom!

Author: Columnist-Abdulai Abdul-Razak

Tamale South Constituency Secretary Hopeful, NPP

[email protected]

0542184296