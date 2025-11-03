Asutifi North MP denies inciting violent clash between residents and NAIMOS taskforce

Member of Parliament for Asutifi North, Ebenezer Kwaku Addo

The Member of Parliament for Asutifi North, Ebenezer Kwaku Addo, has dismissed allegations linking him to a violent confrontation between residents of Asutifi South and a military taskforce deployed on a national operation.

In a statement issued by his office, Mr. Addo explained that the incident occurred on November 1, 2025, while he was travelling to Acherensua in the Asutifi South Constituency. He said he had earlier contacted the MP for Asutifi South, Collins Dauda, to accompany him, but was informed that Mr. Dauda was out of the country.

Upon reaching Hwidiem, Mr. Addo said he noticed heightened tension and learned that a military operation was underway at a gold extraction site. He briefed Hon. Dauda on the situation and was advised to visit the scene to engage with the taskforce since an Assemblymember sent earlier had been unable to reach them.

The MP said he proceeded to the site with the constituency Vice Chairman and his driver, where he introduced himself to the leader of the taskforce and attempted to connect the officers with Hon. Dauda via phone. He added that a crowd had begun to gather, prompting him to advise the youth to head to the police station to make an official report and hand over any seized items or suspects to authorities.

Mr. Addo said that upon reaching the police station, he observed that the main road had been blocked, preventing vehicles from passing. He stayed at the station with military officers, the regional crime officer, National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) operatives, and the Kenyasi Police Commander as statements were taken.

He noted that he also contacted the Zongo Chief of Hwidiem to help restore calm, and the chief responded swiftly. After the handover process, the chief offered his Toyota Sequoia to transport the soldiers since their vehicle had been tampered with. However, the vehicle was later attacked, leaving its rear window shattered.

According to the MP, he had already left the scene to attend funerals in Ntoroso, Gyedu, and Wamahinso at the time of the attack.

Mr. Addo firmly denied any involvement in inciting violence, saying, “Under no circumstances will I incite the youth against security officers or any government agenda. I have always supported efforts to ensure calmness and stability in our area.”

He expressed disappointment that his efforts to de-escalate the situation were not acknowledged by the police and urged the public to disregard “false narratives” aimed at tarnishing his reputation.

Mr. Addo reaffirmed his commitment to the peace and welfare of his constituents and pledged continued collaboration with security agencies to maintain law and order in the area.