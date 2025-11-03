GHS6.7million Smart Infraco payment never happened under me — Sam George

Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has firmly dissociated his administration from a contentious GHS6.7 million payment made to Smart Infraco Limited in December 2023, declaring that it was a transaction he would never “superintend over.”

The payment, amounting to GHS6,755,174.94, was reportedly made by the ministry for a connectivity platform project. However, auditors have questioned the transaction, citing the lack of supporting documents, proof of services rendered, certificates of completion, or expenditure justification.

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in Accra on Monday, November 3, Mr. George clarified that the payment was not made during his tenure but under his predecessor.

“Just so that the records bear us out, this did not happen under Sam George but at the Ministry by my predecessor in 2023,” he stated.

He assured the committee that his ministry has taken corrective measures to ensure transparency and accountability in addressing the issue.

“We won’t superintend over such an action, but we have followed up, and NITA, which is the implementing agency on this project, has been asked to submit all documentation. They have submitted the closure of project report to us, which has been forwarded to the Audit Service for verification,” he said.

Mr. George explained that the ministry is awaiting confirmation from the Audit Service. “If they verify the amount, that will bring closure. But if they raise queries, we will need to dig further into the matter,” he added.

During the PAC hearing, the Member of Parliament for Mpraeso, Davis Ansah Opoku, disclosed that Smart Infraco had denied receiving the said payment as captured in the Auditor-General’s report. According to him, the company maintained that the transaction might have been misclassified and related to another project, not the e-government commercialisation contract referenced in the report.

Responding to the claim, Mr. George reiterated his unwavering commitment to public accountability and fiscal responsibility. “My fidelity is to the state, not to any company,” he stressed. “What forms the base material for my decision-making is the Auditor-General’s report, not a company’s rendition or response. If any private company has challenges with the report, they can seek redress in court.”

The minister reaffirmed his administration’s stance on transparency and pledged to work closely with oversight institutions to ensure the proper use of public funds.