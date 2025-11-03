ModernGhana logo
Scrap dealer jailed three months for stealing metals at Bomso 

A 30-year-old scrap dealer, Yakubu Zakari, has been sentenced to three months imprisonment by the Kwadaso Circuit Court for stealing metals at Bomso in Kumasi.

Zakari, who resides at Aboabo, pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing but was found guilty after a full trial.

The case was presided over by Mr. Jephthah Appau.

Police Chief Inspector David Opoku Kwabi, presenting the facts of the case, told the court that the complainant, Obeng Abayie, a trader residing at Bomso, spotted the convict carrying a sack containing four metal bracings in front of his shop around 1420 hours on January 13, 2025.

The complainant, suspecting the metals were his, rushed home to verify and discovered that the door to his garage had been damaged and four metal bracings were missing.

He immediately pursued Zakari and caught up with him at Bomso Top High, where the convict was loading the stolen items into a tricycle.

Mr. Abayie raised an alarm, attracting the attention of nearby police officers who arrived at the scene and arrested Zakari.

A search at the Bomso Police Charge Office led to the retrieval of several items from the convict, including a frying pan, a cutlass, four metal bracings, a pinch bar, a hammer, parts of a standing fan, and four iron rods, all valued at an amount yet to be determined.

In his caution statement, Zakari denied stealing the items, claiming he had bought them from two unidentified young men at Bomso.

However, he failed to provide any proof of purchase or lead police to the alleged sellers.

After investigations, he was charged with stealing and subsequently convicted by the court.

GNA

