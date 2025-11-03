Industrialist urges government to settle arrears owed waste contractors to avert November 7 nationwide strike

Tema-based industrialist, Dr. William Mensah-Ansah, has appealed to the Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs to expedite payment of arrears owed members of the Environmental Service Providers Association (ESPA) to avert their planned nationwide strike on Friday, November 7, 2025.

Dr. Mensah-Ansah warned that the situation of waste management companies across the country has reached a critical point, saying any further delay in releasing the funds could collapse their operations.

He told Modern Ghana News that environmental service providers are “at the emergency ward,” adding that, “if the government fails to meet the demands by Friday, November 7th, the ESPA may be forced to shut down all landfill sites and treatment plants across the country.”

According to him, such an action would have grave national consequences, including the outbreak of diseases, contamination of water sources, loss of jobs, and worsening poverty levels among thousands of workers in the waste management sector.

He explained that the closure of landfill sites and treatment plants would lead to indiscriminate waste dumping, resulting in severe environmental degradation and pollution.

Dr. Mensah-Ansah emphasised that the implications of neglecting waste management were far-reaching and urged the government to act swiftly to ensure the sustainability of the sector. “We must protect the livelihoods of workers and maintain healthy sanitation systems across our cities and towns,” he stressed.

He recalled that during the relaunch of the National Sanitation Day in September this year, President John Dramani Mahama underscored the importance of prioritising sanitation, warning that failure to pay service providers would undermine that national agenda.

The industrialist added that many private waste companies are now struggling to keep operations running due to the accumulation of unpaid government bills and rising costs, resulting in irregular waste collection and growing health hazards in major cities.

Dr. Mensah-Ansah joined ESPA in calling on the government to urgently address their concerns to prevent a sanitation crisis.

At the weekend, the Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, appealed to ESPA to reconsider its planned strike, assuring that the government was already working to resolve their grievances.

“We are engaging with the leadership of ESPA and other key stakeholders to find a lasting solution. The government is aware of the challenges and is already working on payment arrangements to address the arrears,” Mr. Ibrahim said after leading the November National Sanitation Day exercise in Accra.

Meanwhile, ESPA’s Executive Secretary, Ms. Ama Ofori Antwi, reiterated the association’s warning that many service providers were on the brink of collapse due to severe financial strain.

She revealed that most companies had resorted to loans and credit facilities to sustain operations, but those sources of support had now dried up, leaving many contractors facing possible lawsuits from creditors.

“The government owes us, and without immediate intervention, we risk a national sanitation and public health emergency,” Ms. Ofori Antwi cautioned.

She urged President Mahama to personally intervene and authorise the payment of all outstanding debts dating back to January 2024. “We therefore appeal to the Government for the immediate release of outstanding payments owed to all waste management contractors by November 7th, 2025; we cannot continue to provide services beyond November 7th,” she declared.

Ms. Ofori Antwi further explained that the waste management sector was in “an alarming state of operational and financial distress,” with many companies unable to recover costs due to fees set by Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

She confirmed that ESPA had engaged with the Local Government Ministry and parliamentary committees on the matter, but the process had yielded little progress.

The Environmental Service Providers Association represents a coalition of private waste management companies working with government and local authorities to promote sustainable, efficient, and inclusive environmental sanitation services across Ghana.