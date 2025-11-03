ModernGhana logo
'It's unfair to compound interest on student loans when they do not have jobs after school' — Haruna Iddrisu signals review

  Mon, 03 Nov 2025
MON, 03 NOV 2025
Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu

Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has signalled the government’s intention to review the interest rate structure of the Students Loan Trust Fund (SLTF) to make repayment more equitable and sensitive to the employment challenges faced by graduates.

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee on Monday, November 3, Mr. Iddrisu expressed concern that many graduates continue to struggle with loan repayments because of the compounding interest applied to their debts even when they remain unemployed.

He also announced an expansion of the SLTF’s coverage, confirming that the scheme now includes students at the Ghana School of Law. He explained that while the government remains committed to safeguarding the financial sustainability of the fund, it must also show compassion to graduates yet to secure jobs after school.

“I am happy to announce that Ghana Student Loan Trust has enrolled students at the Law School. They can now proceed with the student loan task. Previously, this was not done. The President announced it when he launched the opportunity and facility for persons with disability.

“A student gets a loan, and that student gets out of school without any job, and you are compounding interest for the student mathematically; there is no fairness in that. So we may have to go back to the simple interest regime, but also not jeopardise the income security of those from whom the money is sourced.

“I do not think it is fair that we compound interest when they do not have jobs. But the Students’ Loan Fund is doing well,” he said.

The minister assured that the government is taking steps to strengthen the fund’s operations while ensuring that repayment terms remain fair and sustainable.

Established to support students in accredited tertiary institutions, the Students Loan Trust Fund is expected to receive a significant funding boost — from GH¢70 million to GH¢150 million in 2026 — to expand access to tertiary education.

Currently, the fund offers loans at a 12% annual interest rate, but the proposed review could see a shift to a simpler, fairer repayment model in line with the minister’s remarks.

