Shari’a Law in Nigeria: Political Instrument, Not a Nationwide Threat

Recent attention from international media and U.S. political figures, President Donald Trump, has raised concerns about particular concerned "Shari ‘a law in Nigeria". Some portrayals suggest it is a nationwide threat to non-Muslims, but understanding the Nigerian context is crucial. Shariʿa law in Nigeria is localized, politically influenced, and separate from the secular legal system, and should not be conflated with violent extremism.

Where Shari ‘a Law Is Implemented

Shariʿa law is enforced only in 12 northern states of Nigeria, including Kano, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kaduna. These are predominantly Muslim regions. Even in these states, Shari ‘a applies primarily to Muslims. Non-Muslims continue to be governed by the secular Nigerian legal system.

Scope of Shariʿa Law in Nigeria
Contrary to sensational portrayals, Nigerian Shari ‘a law is limited in scope:

Personal and family law: Governing marriage, divorce, inheritance, and child custody for Muslims.

Civil law issues: Voluntary commercial disputes or contracts between Muslims can be settled under Shariʿa courts.

Some criminal matters: Certain minor offenses may be punished under Shari’a, but extreme punishments (like stoning or amputation) are rare and highly controversial.

Political Shariʿa vs. Religious Shari ‘a

Nigeria’s Shari ‘a law is politically motivated in many ways. Introduced widely in the late 1990s, it served to solidify political support in Muslim-majority states. While it incorporates Islamic principles, the system is adapted to Nigeria’s diverse society. This is why it is sometimes called “political Shariʿa”: it serves governance and identity politics as much as religion.

How Shari ‘a Is Separated in Nigeria’s Legal System Nigeria maintains a dual legal system:

  • Secular courts: Handle general civil and criminal matters for all citizens.
  • Shariʿa courts: Operate in northern states for Muslim residents, handling personal, family, and some civil issues.
  • Appeals: Decisions from Shari ‘a court can be appealed through the secular judicial system, providing a legal check on extreme interpretations.

Non-Muslims are not subject to Shariʿa law, even in states where it is enforced. This separation ensures that Nigeria’s legal system accommodates a multi-religious society.

Boko Haram and Misconceptions About “Christian Genocide

Violence by extremist groups like Boko Haram has sometimes been misrepresented as being caused by Shari ‘a law itself. Boko Haram has carried out attacks against Christians, Muslims, and government institutions alike, including targeting non-Muslims for abduction or death. These atrocities are terrorist actions, not a reflection of state Shariʿa law.

Videos circulating online sometimes claim there is a “Christian genocide” directly linked to Shari’a law, but this conflates terrorist violence with the legal and political use of Shari’a in Nigerian states. Shari’a law itself does not mandate attacks on non-Muslims.

Why Americans Should Understand This

The portrayal of Shari’a in Nigeria as a radical, nationwide threat is misleading. It is localized, politically influenced, and legally constrained, distinct from terrorist violence carried out by Boko Haram. Understanding this distinction is essential to separate:

Legal and political Shari’a, which is limited in scope, from Violent extremism, which targets both Muslims and non-Muslims indiscriminately. Recognizing these nuances helps Americans and the international communities engage with Nigeria’s complex realities without exaggerating fear or misunderstanding the law itself.

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Medical/Science communicator ,Private Investigator, Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Analysis

International Conflict management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi-King Global Academy United State Institute of Peace Building USIP

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2025

Private investigation and intelligence analysis, conflict management and peace building at USIP. Profession in journalism, social media journalism, mobile journalism, investigative journalism, medical and Science Columnist

