Mahama, Steinmeier hold bilateral talks at Jubilee House

President John Dramani Mahama and his guest, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany, are currently holding a bilateral meeting at Ghana’s Presidency in Accra.

The German president arrived in Ghana on Sunday evening for a three-day state visit.

The two Presidents are expected to hold a closed-door meeting before joining their respective delegations for bilateral talks in the Credentials Room.

The discussions were expected to focus on strengthening Ghana-Germany relations, particularly in areas of trade, investment, technology, and development cooperation.

GNA