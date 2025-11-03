ModernGhana logo
Mahama, Steinmeier hold bilateral talks at Jubilee House

  Mon, 03 Nov 2025
MON, 03 NOV 2025

President John Dramani Mahama and his guest, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany, are currently holding a bilateral meeting at Ghana’s Presidency in Accra.

The German president arrived in Ghana on Sunday evening for a three-day state visit.

The two Presidents are expected to hold a closed-door meeting before joining their respective delegations for bilateral talks in the Credentials Room.

The discussions were expected to focus on strengthening Ghana-Germany relations, particularly in areas of trade, investment, technology, and development cooperation.

More soon.
GNA

