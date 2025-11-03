“You have truly embarrassed everyone”—Eric Adjei blasts NDC MP fingered in mob attack at Hwidiem

Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Programme (NEIP), Eric Adjei Esq

Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Programme (NEIP), Eric Adjei Esq, has sharply criticised the Member of Parliament for Asutifi North, Ebenezer Kwaku Addo, over his alleged involvement in a violent confrontation linked to an anti-galamsey operation.

In a strongly worded post on social media, Mr Adjei said the MP had brought shame upon himself, his party, and the President of Ghana.

“Your actions are unparliamentary, and it is a shame for you as a member of Parliament. How can you fight against what the President and the entire nation are seeking? You have truly embarrassed everyone,” he wrote.

The Asutifi North MP has come under public scrutiny after being accused of playing a key role in a mob attack on nine soldiers engaged in an anti-illegal mining operation near Goaso in the Ahafo Region.

The incident occurred when the soldiers, acting on national assignment, stormed an illegal mining site at Bronikrom near Hwidiem. They arrested the site owner and seized two vehicles, mobile phones, two pistols, and other mining equipment. Parts of the makeshift site were also set on fire.

Shortly afterward, a group of about 600 residents massed up at the Hwidiem Police Station, where the soldiers had gone to file a report, demanding the immediate release of the seized vehicles and calling for the soldiers to be handed over to them.

According to journalist Erastus Asare Donkor, MP Ebenezer Kwaku Addo arrived at the scene in the company of several thugs. He claimed he had been sent by Collins Dauda, MP for Asutifi South, and demanded the release of the arrested miners, including a Burkinabe national. He also insisted that their handcuffs be removed so that locals would not see them restrained.

The Director of the anti-galamsey team refused the request, insisting that the arrests were lawful and that proper procedures must be followed. This reportedly led to a confrontation during which the MP and his supporters forcibly took the handcuff keys, freed the suspects, and chased the NAIMOS team from the scene.

Before the chaos, the anti-galamsey task force had retrieved one Smith & Wesson pistol, two pistol magazines, twenty-one rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition, twelve assorted mobile phones, a black side bag, GH¢11,000 in cash, a power bank, and a Lexus ignition key from the suspects.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with many calling for investigations into the MP’s conduct and possible charges for obstructing lawful security operations.