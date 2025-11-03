ModernGhana logo
  Mon, 03 Nov 2025
Tricycle rider sets wife and six children ablaze at Breman-Dunkwa, commits suicide

Residents of Breman-Dunkwa in the Central Region were left in shock after a tricycle rider, identified as Yaw Afriyie and popularly known as Batman, allegedly set his wife and six children ablaze, killing them instantly before taking his own life.

The tragic incident reportedly occurred around midnight following a heated argument between Afriyie and his wife.

According to eyewitness accounts, Afriyie asked his wife to check on their children, who were asleep in their room. Moments after she entered, he is said to have poured petrol into the room, locked the door, and set it on fire, trapping his wife, six children, and a grandchild inside.

Neighbours, who were awakened by the screams and flames, rushed to the scene but were unable to save the victims as the blaze quickly engulfed the room.

After committing the horrifying act, Afriyie reportedly took his own life by hanging.

Police officers from Breman-Dunkwa have since visited the scene and launched an investigation into the incident. The charred bodies of the victims have been taken to the morgue for autopsy and preservation.

