ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NDC flagbearship: An Ato-Forson-Jinapor ticket will be hard to beat – Dr Manteaw

  Mon, 03 Nov 2025
NDC NDC flagbearship: An Ato-Forson-Jinapor ticket will be hard to beat – Dr Manteaw
MON, 03 NOV 2025

Policy analyst Dr Steve Manteaw believes that a presidential ticket made up of Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and Energy Minister John Jinapor would give the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) a strong advantage in the 2028 general elections.

While acknowledging that both ministers should remain focused on supporting President John Dramani Mahama to deliver his mandate, Dr Manteaw described the potential pairing as politically formidable.

“Ato Forson-Jinapor’s ticket will be hard to beat. For now, they must focus on helping JM to deliver,” Dr Manteaw wrote on social media.

His comment adds to growing discussions within NDC circles about possible successors to President Mahama ahead of the 2028 polls.

Among the names circulating in the party’s flagbearership conversation are NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson, former Education Minister Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, and former Vice Chancellor Joshua Alabi.

Recent polls conducted by Global InfoAnalytics suggest that Haruna Iddrisu, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and Cassiel Ato Forson currently lead the race in delegate preferences.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

31 minutes ago

Mahama, Steinmeier hold bilateral talks at Jubilee House Mahama, Steinmeier hold bilateral talks at Jubilee House

38 minutes ago

Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Programme (NEIP), Eric Adjei Esq “You have truly embarrassed everyone”—Eric Adjei blasts NDC MP fingered in mob a...

39 minutes ago

Nigeria is embroiled in numerous conflicts that experts say have killed both Christians and Muslims without distinction. By Audu MARTE (AFP/File) Trump does not rule out any kind of Nigeria military operation

53 minutes ago

Immigration Officer killed in armed attack at Pulimakom checkpoint in Pusiga Immigration Officer killed in armed attack at Pulimakom checkpoint in Pusiga

59 minutes ago

CID takes over probe into attack on NAIMOS officers at Hwidiem CID takes over probe into attack on NAIMOS officers at Hwidiem

1 hour ago

Tricycle rider sets wife and six children ablaze at Breman-Dunkwa, commits suicide Tricycle rider sets wife and six children ablaze at Breman-Dunkwa, commits suici...

2 hours ago

NDC flagbearship: An Ato-Forson-Jinapor ticket will be hard to beat – Dr Manteaw NDC flagbearship: An Ato-Forson-Jinapor ticket will be hard to beat – Dr Manteaw

2 hours ago

Manasseh Azure Awuni Don’t let corporate money silence accountability journalism – Manasseh slams GJA

2 hours ago

Gabriel Madobi Oklettey addressing the press Sacked workers accuse Dr. Duffuor’s Heath Goldfields of deceit

3 hours ago

NAVASCO students, staff cry for help over crumbling infrastructure NAVASCO students, staff cry for help over crumbling infrastructure 

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line