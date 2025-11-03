NDC flagbearship: An Ato-Forson-Jinapor ticket will be hard to beat – Dr Manteaw

Policy analyst Dr Steve Manteaw believes that a presidential ticket made up of Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and Energy Minister John Jinapor would give the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) a strong advantage in the 2028 general elections.

While acknowledging that both ministers should remain focused on supporting President John Dramani Mahama to deliver his mandate, Dr Manteaw described the potential pairing as politically formidable.

“Ato Forson-Jinapor’s ticket will be hard to beat. For now, they must focus on helping JM to deliver,” Dr Manteaw wrote on social media.

His comment adds to growing discussions within NDC circles about possible successors to President Mahama ahead of the 2028 polls.

Among the names circulating in the party’s flagbearership conversation are NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson, former Education Minister Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, and former Vice Chancellor Joshua Alabi.

Recent polls conducted by Global InfoAnalytics suggest that Haruna Iddrisu, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, and Cassiel Ato Forson currently lead the race in delegate preferences.