Manasseh Azure Awuni explains why he left GJA

  Mon, 03 Nov 2025
Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has revealed that his decision to part ways with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) stemmed from what he described as the association’s betrayal of its core mandate to defend truth and accountability.

Instead, he said, the GJA chose to protect powerful interests at the expense of integrity and transparency.

“I left because the association fought me for fighting corruption,” he stated in a social media post cited by MyNewsGh, recounting how the association turned against him in 2017 after his exposé on a $74 million fraudulent contract awarded to the Jospong Group.

The exposé led to the cancellation of the controversial contract and later won the overall best report at the 2018 West Africa Media Excellence Awards (WAMECA). Despite this recognition, Manasseh recalled that the GJA leadership at the time issued a press statement condemning him—not for inaccuracies—but for allegedly “destroying a profitable Ghanaian business.”

Manasseh said such a stance contradicts the fundamental purpose of journalism. “Exposing corruption or unconscionable business dealings is not synonymous with targeting Ghanaian businesses,” he stressed, adding that investigative reporting is meant to protect the public interest, not harm legitimate enterprises.

He also cited a recent incident involving the Executive Chairman of KGL Group, Alex Apau Dadey, who used the GJA awards platform to accuse The Fourth Estate of working against Ghanaian businesses.

“It is unfortunate that the GJA should follow money and allow private businesses caught in accountability journalism to spread this tired and false narrative,” Manasseh lamented.

Expressing concern about the association’s deepening corporate affiliations, he noted that the 2025 awards have been rebranded as the GJA/KGL Awards—something he described as a troubling sign of corporate influence over journalism.

“The GJA must resist corporate capture and act in the interest of its members and good journalism,” he urged.

