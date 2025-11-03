Don’t let corporate money silence accountability journalism – Manasseh slams GJA

Ghanaian investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has raised alarms over what he describes as the creeping “corporate capture” of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), cautioning that the body risks losing its moral compass if it continues to align with powerful business interests.

The award-winning journalist, in a statement explaining why he left the association in 2017, accused the GJA of providing platforms for private companies to attack investigative journalists.

He referenced the recent GJA award launch where KGL Group’s Executive Chairman, Alex Apau Dadey, appeared to criticize The Fourth Estate for reporting on the company’s controversial contract with the National Lotteries Authority.

“To allow such comments at an event meant to celebrate journalism is deeply unfortunate,” Manasseh said, adding that the GJA’s role is to defend journalistic integrity, not corporate interests.

He expressed dismay that the association’s flagship awards now carry a joint title, GJA/KGL Awards, questioning whether this sponsorship might influence editorial independence.

“Irrespective of KGL’s sponsorship package, its officials shouldn’t be given the platform to undermine the very journalism the GJA awards were created to honour,” he asserted.

Manasseh warned that such alliances create a chilling effect on investigative reporting.

“Using a GJA platform to dampen the spirit of the few media houses doing accountability journalism with such false and sweeping claims is detrimental to journalism,” he said.

He called on the GJA to return to its founding principles, promoting free, fair, and fearless journalism.

“The association must resist corporate capture and act in the interest of its members and good journalism,” he concluded.