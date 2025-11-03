Gold Board Funding Scandal: MP Asks if BoG is Printing Money

Dr. Johnson Asiama – Governor of Bank of Ghana

The Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Patrick Yaw Boamah, has raised concerns regarding the financing mechanisms of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod). He has questioned whether government actions may have circumvented parliamentary approval, thereby prompting apprehensions about potential monetary financing by the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

Mr. Boamah, who has been examining the fiscal and governance frameworks surrounding GoldBod since September, disclosed that the Ministry of Finance has officially confirmed no financial disbursements have been made to the Board since its inception under the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140). Quoting from a correspondence dated 29 October and signed by Chief Director Patrick Nomo, he stated, "The ministry has not made any financial releases as mandatory support to the Gold Board since its establishment... the information you requested does not exist within the records of the ministry."

During a media briefing in Parliament last Friday, Mr. Boamah indicated that this revelation presents critical questions concerning the operational funding of GoldBod. According to the 2025 Budget, the Board was allocated the cedi equivalent of US$279 million as a revolving fund for gold purchase and export operations. However, queries remain regarding how GoldBod has financed activities such as gold procurement, public events, and logistical donations—including vehicles—without support from the Ministry.

"How is the Gold Board being funded? Is its financing sourced from the central bank? Are funds being printed by the Bank of Ghana to support GoldBod? What justifies these actions?" Mr. Boamah asked, urging members of the press and civil society groups to inquire further into this matter.

Additionally, Mr. Boamah alleged non-compliance with Section 42 of Act 1140, which requires GoldBod to publish quarterly reports detailing its operations, revenue, expenditures, contracts, and gold sourcing traceability. He observed that these mandated disclosures are absent from GoldBod’s website, cautioning that such lack of transparency could have significant implications given the heightened scrutiny of Ghana’s gold governance practices by international stakeholders.

He further revealed that GoldBod had issued licences to more than 420 entities soon after its establishment, comprising 204 Tier-2 buyers and 21 self-financed aggregators, thereby calling into question the integrity of the due diligence process. Mr. Boamah also noted that associated fees were not routed through Parliament under the Fees and Charges Act.

He signalled his intention to submit urgent parliamentary questions directed at the Minister of Finance and the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, seeking clarification on GoldBod's funding arrangements, pricing policies, and risk management practices.

"This entity is entirely new; thus, transparency and accountability are imperative. Parliament must be apprised of the source of its funding," Mr. Boamah concluded.