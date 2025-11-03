ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 03 Nov 2025 Business & Finance

Gold Board Funding Scandal: MP Asks if BoG is Printing Money

By Ernest Kofi Adu || Parliament House
Dr. Johnson Asiama – Governor of Bank of GhanaDr. Johnson Asiama – Governor of Bank of Ghana

The Member of Parliament for Okaikwei Central from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Patrick Yaw Boamah, has raised concerns regarding the financing mechanisms of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod). He has questioned whether government actions may have circumvented parliamentary approval, thereby prompting apprehensions about potential monetary financing by the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

Mr. Boamah, who has been examining the fiscal and governance frameworks surrounding GoldBod since September, disclosed that the Ministry of Finance has officially confirmed no financial disbursements have been made to the Board since its inception under the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140). Quoting from a correspondence dated 29 October and signed by Chief Director Patrick Nomo, he stated, "The ministry has not made any financial releases as mandatory support to the Gold Board since its establishment... the information you requested does not exist within the records of the ministry."

During a media briefing in Parliament last Friday, Mr. Boamah indicated that this revelation presents critical questions concerning the operational funding of GoldBod. According to the 2025 Budget, the Board was allocated the cedi equivalent of US$279 million as a revolving fund for gold purchase and export operations. However, queries remain regarding how GoldBod has financed activities such as gold procurement, public events, and logistical donations—including vehicles—without support from the Ministry.

"How is the Gold Board being funded? Is its financing sourced from the central bank? Are funds being printed by the Bank of Ghana to support GoldBod? What justifies these actions?" Mr. Boamah asked, urging members of the press and civil society groups to inquire further into this matter.

Additionally, Mr. Boamah alleged non-compliance with Section 42 of Act 1140, which requires GoldBod to publish quarterly reports detailing its operations, revenue, expenditures, contracts, and gold sourcing traceability. He observed that these mandated disclosures are absent from GoldBod’s website, cautioning that such lack of transparency could have significant implications given the heightened scrutiny of Ghana’s gold governance practices by international stakeholders.

He further revealed that GoldBod had issued licences to more than 420 entities soon after its establishment, comprising 204 Tier-2 buyers and 21 self-financed aggregators, thereby calling into question the integrity of the due diligence process. Mr. Boamah also noted that associated fees were not routed through Parliament under the Fees and Charges Act.

He signalled his intention to submit urgent parliamentary questions directed at the Minister of Finance and the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, seeking clarification on GoldBod's funding arrangements, pricing policies, and risk management practices.

"This entity is entirely new; thus, transparency and accountability are imperative. Parliament must be apprised of the source of its funding," Mr. Boamah concluded.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

15 minutes ago

President Mahama pushes for fresh framework as Sahel States snub Accra Initiative President Mahama pushes for fresh framework as Sahel States snub Accra Initiativ...

16 minutes ago

Ghana Navy arrests 10 Nigerian stowaways aboard Panamanian Vessel off Tema Coast Ghana Navy arrests 10 Nigerian stowaways aboard Panamanian Vessel off Tema Coast

17 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Asutifi North, Ebenezer Kwaku Addo Asutifi North MP denies inciting violent clash between residents and NAIMOS task...

17 minutes ago

Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George GHS6.7million Smart Infraco payment never happened under me — Sam George

2 hours ago

Majority Leader chides Minority Caucus for flouting parliamentary procedures Majority Leader chides Minority Caucus for flouting parliamentary procedures 

2 hours ago

NSMQ 2025: Mfantsipim first to secure grand finale seat NSMQ 2025: Mfantsipim first to secure grand finale seat

2 hours ago

Haruna Iddrisu directs GTEC to halt unauthorised tuition fee hikes in public universities Haruna Iddrisu directs GTEC to halt unauthorised tuition fee hikes in public uni...

2 hours ago

Freeman Sarbah, Heaf of Legal at the Ghana Revenue Authority SML scandal: OSP arrests GRA legal head for alleged corruption, obstruction of j...

7 hours ago

Mahama, Steinmeier hold bilateral talks at Jubilee House Mahama, Steinmeier hold bilateral talks at Jubilee House

7 hours ago

Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship & Innovation Programme (NEIP), Eric Adjei Esq “You have truly embarrassed everyone”—Eric Adjei blasts NDC MP fingered in mob a...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line