Former Akufo-Addo Aide Backs Mahama's SML Contract Termination

President John Dramani Mahama has directed the immediate termination of all contracts between the Government of Ghana and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML), following the conclusion of an investigation by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

The decision has been publicly commended by Ibrahim Adjei, former Assistant Secretary at the Office of the President under the preceding Akufo-Addo administration.

Why the Deal Was Deemed "Unnecessary"

Speaking on Breakfast Daily on Monday, November 3, 2025, Mr. Adjei argued that the SML contract constituted an "unnecessary intervention".

He asserted that the work SML was mandated to perform, such as ensuring against revenue leakages, was already within the capacity of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) .

. Mr. Adjei referenced the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), noting its previous rejections of the SML deal for single-source finding. He highlighted that the company was only four months old and had not demonstrated the necessary historical capacity or technical know-how to deliver on the contract.

Termination Details

The directive to terminate the agreement was formalized in a letter signed by the Secretary to the President, Dr. Callistus Mahama, and addressed to the Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

The termination follows an investigation by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP). The OSP's probe, which concluded on Thursday, October 30, examined allegations concerning procurement irregularities, contractual overreach, and value for money concerns related to the revenue assurance contracts between SML and the GRA.