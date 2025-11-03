ModernGhana logo
Government falls short of T-Bill target 13% despite full bid acceptance

  Mon, 03 Nov 2025
Economy & Investments Government falls short of T-Bill target 13% despite full bid acceptance
MON, 03 NOV 2025

The government missed its Treasury bills target last week by 13 percent, raising GH¢4.61 billion against a planned GH¢5.32 billion, according to data from the Bank of Ghana.

Despite the shortfall, all bids submitted were fully accepted, a continuation of the trend seen in recent weeks.

The 91-day bill once again dominated the auction, attracting GH¢3.75 billion in bids. It was followed by the 182-day bill with GH¢567 million and the 364-day bill with GH¢309 million.

Analysts believe the government’s financing needs may be easing, prompting a shift in focus from aggressive yield control to simply meeting liquidity requirements. This shift, they say, could explain the consistent full acceptance of bids even as interest rates continue to creep upward.

Yields rose modestly across all maturities. The 91-day bill increased by 14 basis points to 10.81 percent, the 182-day bill climbed by 3 basis points to 12.49 percent, and the 364-day bill advanced by 8 basis points to 12.95 percent.

Looking ahead, the government has set a higher target of GH¢6.83 billion for the next auction, signaling a possible ramp-up in short-term borrowing to sustain its fiscal operations.

