Ghana commemorates 25th anniversary of UNSCR 1325

The Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection has commemorated the 25th anniversary of the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security.

The event, held on Friday in Accra, emphasised a renewed commitment to empowering women as essential agents of peace.

During the press briefing, the Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, highlighted that the occasion represents a crossroads, reflecting on achievements and the challenges that lie ahead in the realm of women’s leadership in peace and security.

She stated that the theme “Empowering Women as Agents of Peace: Strengthening Community Resilience through Inclusive Leadership,” underscores the urgent need for gender-responsive solutions to contemporary security threats.

Dr Lartey commended Ghana’s historical dedication to the Women, Peace, and Security agenda, noting that the country has been a shining example on the African continent. She pointed out the recent passage of the Affirmative Action Gender Equity Act 2024, describing it as a significant step toward ensuring gender equity across all sectors, including security and governance.

“This legal framework aims to bolster women’s roles in decision-making processes,” she noted.

The Minister also highlighted the strategic appointments of gender-focal persons in key security institutions, emphasising that these initiatives are commitments to integrate gender perspectives into the national security framework. She celebrated the election of Ghana’s first female vice president as a landmark achievement, calling it a monumental step for gender inclusivity in governance.

Dr Lartey addressed the emerging challenges that threaten these gains, including cyber threats, extremism, and climate change. She stressed the importance of integrating these issues into Ghana’s upcoming third national action plan, GHANAP3, and highlighted the need to promote women’s digital literacy and participation in cybersecurity.

The Minister emphasised the role of collaboration with various stakeholders, including civil society and the media. She urged the media to amplify the voices of women peace builders and foster discussions around inclusion and resilience.

As Ghana reflects on its 25-year journey since the adoption of UNSCR 1325, she called for renewed action. She emphasised the necessity of not only celebrating achievements but also committing to the work that lies ahead.

She reaffirmed that the government remains dedicated to ensuring the successful implementation of GHANAP3 and fostering an environment where women are empowered to lead in peace and security processes.

Dr Lartey noted that the empowerment of women is not just a goal but a necessity for sustainable development and community resilience.

“Let’s all work together to build a secure, equitable, and peaceful Ghana for all,” she concluded.