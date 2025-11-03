ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana commemorates 25th anniversary of UNSCR 1325

By Margaret Adjeley Sowah, ISD II Contributor
General News Ghana commemorates 25thanniversary of UNSCR 1325
MON, 03 NOV 2025

The Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection has commemorated the 25th anniversary of the United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security.

The event, held on Friday in Accra, emphasised a renewed commitment to empowering women as essential agents of peace.

During the press briefing, the Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, highlighted that the occasion represents a crossroads, reflecting on achievements and the challenges that lie ahead in the realm of women’s leadership in peace and security.

She stated that the theme “Empowering Women as Agents of Peace: Strengthening Community Resilience through Inclusive Leadership,” underscores the urgent need for gender-responsive solutions to contemporary security threats.

Dr Lartey commended Ghana’s historical dedication to the Women, Peace, and Security agenda, noting that the country has been a shining example on the African continent. She pointed out the recent passage of the Affirmative Action Gender Equity Act 2024, describing it as a significant step toward ensuring gender equity across all sectors, including security and governance.

“This legal framework aims to bolster women’s roles in decision-making processes,” she noted.

The Minister also highlighted the strategic appointments of gender-focal persons in key security institutions, emphasising that these initiatives are commitments to integrate gender perspectives into the national security framework. She celebrated the election of Ghana’s first female vice president as a landmark achievement, calling it a monumental step for gender inclusivity in governance.

Dr Lartey addressed the emerging challenges that threaten these gains, including cyber threats, extremism, and climate change. She stressed the importance of integrating these issues into Ghana’s upcoming third national action plan, GHANAP3, and highlighted the need to promote women’s digital literacy and participation in cybersecurity.

The Minister emphasised the role of collaboration with various stakeholders, including civil society and the media. She urged the media to amplify the voices of women peace builders and foster discussions around inclusion and resilience.

As Ghana reflects on its 25-year journey since the adoption of UNSCR 1325, she called for renewed action. She emphasised the necessity of not only celebrating achievements but also committing to the work that lies ahead.

She reaffirmed that the government remains dedicated to ensuring the successful implementation of GHANAP3 and fostering an environment where women are empowered to lead in peace and security processes.

Dr Lartey noted that the empowerment of women is not just a goal but a necessity for sustainable development and community resilience.

“Let’s all work together to build a secure, equitable, and peaceful Ghana for all,” she concluded.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Each NDC constituency receives GHS20,000 monthly from Mahama — Gbande reveals Each NDC constituency receives GHS20,000 monthly from Mahama — Gbande reveals

1 hour ago

Government falls short of T-Bill target 13% despite full bid acceptance Government falls short of T-Bill target 13% despite full bid acceptance

1 hour ago

Gabriel Madobi Oklettey addressing the press Sacked workers accuse Dr. Duffuor’s Heath Goldfields of deceit

1 hour ago

Soldiers in Zanzibar drive past posters of President Samia Suluhu Hassan. By MARCO LONGARI (AFP) Tanzania president inaugurated as opposition says hundreds dead

2 hours ago

Springfield Energy Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Okyere EOCO denies report of Springfield Energy CEO’s arrest in Dubai

2 hours ago

IMF applauds Ghana for strong fiscal discipline, economic stability in 2025 IMF applauds Ghana for strong fiscal discipline, economic stability in 2025

2 hours ago

German President lands in Accra for three-day state visit German President lands in Accra for three-day state visit

2 hours ago

NAVASCO students, staff cry for help over crumbling infrastructure NAVASCO students, staff cry for help over crumbling infrastructure 

2 hours ago

NAIMOS raids galamsey site near Hwediem NAIMOS raids galamsey site near Hwediem

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line