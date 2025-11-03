ModernGhana logo
Ambassador Smith welcomes members of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ways and Means

By Mrs. Ethel Cudjoe Amissah, ISD II Washington USA
His Excellency, Ambassador Emmanuel Victor Smith, received a six-member delegation from Ghana’s Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ways and Means, currently in the United States to engage in meetings and learn from international best practices relevant to their mandate.

The delegation led by the Deputy Majority Leader and Chairman of the Committee, Hon. George Kweku Ricketts Hagan, MP for Cape Coast South included Vice Chair, Hon. Patricia Appiagyei, MP for Asokwa; Hon. Dominic Napare, MP for Sene East; Hon. Frederick Addy, MP for Suaman; Hon. Felicia Agyei, MP for Kintampo South; and Madam Evelyn Boateng, Assistant Deputy Clerk and Clerk to the Committee.

Welcoming the delegation, Ambassador Smith expressed his delight and honour at hosting the first parliamentary group to visit since he assumed office.

He commended the Committee’s commitment to enhancing parliamentary oversight and urged its members to lend their support in addressing some of the operational challenges facing the Embassy.

Mr. Bernard Quantson, Head of the Consular Section, during an interactive session, briefed the delegation on the processes of acquiring visas and passport applications.

Mr. Quantson explained that through the dedication and hard work of the Embassy staff, all backlogs were cleared by the end June and revealed that the Consular Section now processes an average of five hundred new applications daily, ensuring that all visa and passport requests are handled promptly and efficiently.

This, he said, has restored confidence among applicants and improved the Embassy’s service delivery.

The Parliamentary delegation was later conducted on a tour of the Consular Section to observe the visa printing process and the procedures for acquiring new passports.

Members expressed satisfaction with the improvements made and commended the Embassy staff for their professionalism and commitment to excellence.

