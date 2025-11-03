ModernGhana logo
Each NDC constituency receives GHS20,000 monthly from Mahama — Gbande reveals

MON, 03 NOV 2025

A Deputy General Secretary of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mustapha Gbande, has revealed that President John Dramani Mahama personally sends GHS20,000 every month to each constituency office of the party.

According to him, the gesture demonstrates the President’s deep commitment to the welfare and effective functioning of the NDC at the grassroots level.

Speaking to some party members, Mr. Gbande, who also serves as Deputy Head of Operations at the Presidency, explained that the monthly funds are meant to sustain constituency activities and keep the party base active.

“Today, as we speak, twenty thousand cedis go to a constituency every month to service the party. And it comes straight from the President,” he said.

He further noted that the Mahama-led administration has been intentional about rewarding loyal party members, with many regional and constituency executives appointed to various positions in government.

“For the first time, regional secretaries and field chairmen have assumed the responsibility of regional ministers. If you go to the regions, about eight or nine executives from every region have been appointed into government. And if you go to the constituencies, about eight to ten executives from each constituency have been appointed into some office of government at some level,” he stated.

Mr. Gbande emphasized that the composition of the current administration reflects inclusivity and broad-based support.

“If you look at the form and shape of governance that has been formed, Ghana has never had the kind of government we have today. The support we got was so diverse that it didn’t just come from NDC people,” he noted.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

