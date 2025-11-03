When Law Is Mobbed: A Call to Defend Ghana’s Civic Spine

In the heart of Ahafo, on a quiet highway near Bronikrom, a national operations team was ambushed—not by illegal miners, but by elected lawmakers. Two Members of Parliament, sworn to uphold Ghana’s laws, allegedly led a violent obstruction against NAIMOS officers investigating illegal mining. This is not just a breach of protocol—it is a civic wound.

We must name this moment clearly: it is a betrayal of public trust and a threat to constitutional order.

⚖️ From Major Mahama to NAIMOS: The Pattern We Must Break

Ghanaians remember the brutal lynching of Major Maxwell Mahama in 2017—a soldier mobbed and murdered while on lawful duty. That tragedy sparked national mourning and legal reform. Yet here we are again, witnessing uniformed officers attacked for enforcing the law.

The difference? This time, the alleged perpetrators are not villagers misled by rumor—they are parliamentarians.

🛡️ What Is at Stake?

Rule of Law: If MPs can obstruct national operations with impunity, what message does that send to citizens?

Environmental Justice: Illegal mining destroys our rivers, forests, and future. NAIMOS exists to protect what remains.

Civic Trust: When law enforcement is attacked, the public loses faith in both protection and accountability.

🗣️ Coalition Call to Action

As stewards of civic renewal, we must respond:

1. Public Condemnation: Coalition leaders, traditional authorities, and civil society must speak out. Silence is complicity.

2. Parliamentary Inquiry: The Speaker of Parliament must initiate an ethics investigation and suspend implicated MPs pending outcome.

3. Presidential Directive: The President must issue a firm statement reaffirming support for NAIMOS and directing swift legal action.

4. Community Education: Let us mobilize youth and elders to understand the role of NAIMOS, the dangers of illegal mining, and the sacred duty of civic protection.

5. Ceremonial Vigil: In memory of Major Mahama and in defense of NAIMOS, let us hold symbolic vigils across regions—lighting candles for justice, not vengeance.

✊🏾 A Covenant of Courage

This is not just about one incident. It is about the kind of Ghana we are building. A Ghana where law is not mobbed. Where uniforms are not targets. Where leadership means service, not sabotage.

Let us rise—not in rage, but in resolve.

Let us defend the civic spine of our Republic.

When Parliament Hesitates, the Republic Trembles.

It is worth reminding the Right Honourable Speaker, Alban Bagbin, that Parliament’s moral authority is not only tested by the gravity of its debates, but by the consistency of its discipline. When a Member of Parliament uttered the inflammatory phrase “sit down, you daughter of a murderer,” the Speaker swiftly announced an investigation—rightly recognizing the weight of words in Ghana’s democratic chamber. Yet today, when two MPs are alleged to have physically obstructed a national anti-illegal mining operation, Parliament has remained conspicuously silent.

This silence is not procedural—it is dangerous. Under Article 97(1)(c) of the 1992 Constitution, a Member of Parliament may be removed if they are found to have conducted themselves in a manner that brings the office into disrepute or violates the oath of allegiance and office. The alleged interference with NAIMOS operations constitutes a breach of public trust, undermines national security, and violates the MPs’ sworn duty to uphold the laws of Ghana.

If verbal misconduct warrants inquiry, how much more should violent obstruction of state operations? Parliament must not only investigate—the Speaker must initiate disciplinary proceedings, and if the allegations are confirmed, the MPs must be asked to resign or face impeachment. The Constitution provides a pathway: a citizen petition, a committee of inquiry, and presidential assent upon recommendation.

This is not a partisan matter—it is a constitutional one. The Speaker must rise above caution and act decisively. Ghana’s civic spine depends on it.

Retired Senior Citizen

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]