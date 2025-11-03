ModernGhana logo
Why Bola Ahmed Tinubu Should “Tie His Belt”: Red Flags in His Presidency

MON, 03 NOV 2025

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Nigeria’s 2023 transition saw Tinubu take the helm amid high hopes for reform. He entered office proclaiming a message of “Renewed Hope,” but as his first years in office progress, a number of significant warning signs red flags suggest that now is a critical time to reassess, recalibrate and hold his administration accountable. Below is a summary of major concerns, why they matter, and what should be done going forward.

Economic Pain Hardship for Many While Reforms Bite

One of the most immediate and visible issues under Tinubu is the economic squeeze facing citizens. The removal of the longstanding fuel subsidy and liberalization of the naira exchange rate were bold decisions, praised by economists for reform.

But the implementation appears rushed: petrol/fuel prices spiked; inflation surged dramatically; poverty and hardship intensified. For many Nigerians, these “reforms” have translated into less purchasing power, rising transport and production costs, layoffs and business closures. There is a mismatch: growth targets of 4 % (for example) are modest, but they don’t compensate for the worsening welfare of large parts of the population.

Why this matters: A government’s legitimacy partly rests on its ability to secure the welfare of its people. If reforms alienate large swathes of citizens without adequate cushioning, the political and social cost can be high. What Tinubu should “tie his belt” around:

Develop and implement strong social-safety nets to protect the vulnerable.

Communicate clearly and transparently about the trade-offs of reforms (why subsidy removal, what’s next) and keep the people informed. Prioritize job creation and investment in livelihoods so that the burden of reform does not fall disproportionately on ordinary citizens.

Persistent and Deepening Insecurity
Another glaring red flag is the state of security across Nigeria.

Under Tinubu’s watch, there have been thousands of deaths and kidnappings attributed to terror groups, banditry, herder-farmer conflict and insurgency.

Analysts note that the administration’s strategy leans heavily on militarized responses, while the root causes marginalization, youth unemployment; land/socio-economic issues seem under-addressed.

The trust gap is widening: for many Nigerians in troubled regions, the government appears absent or reactive, rather than proactive.

Why this matters: Security is foundational without it, economic reform and development cannot take hold. When citizens live in fear or with constant threat, the state’s capacity and legitimacy are damaged. What Tinubu should “tighten his belt” around:

Integrate security policy with social and economic policy (e.g., youth employment, education, local dialogue) rather than seeing them as separate silos.

Improve accountability of security forces, strengthen intelligence and community-based prevention, and reduce reliance on brute force alone. Make the protection of civilians and human rights a visible priority to rebuild trust.

Governance, Accountability & Democratic Norms

In a democracy, how power is exercised is just as important as what is done. On this front, concerns are mounting. Civil society groups have warned that the current trajectory under Tinubu risks drifting toward one-party dominance and reduced pluralism. Critiques note that the government has sometimes appeared more interested in consolidating power and patronage than fostering inclusive governing institutions. There is a perception of leadership detachment: promises of restructuring federalism, lean governance and improved service delivery are lagging, while government size and cost of governance remain high.

Why this matters: Even the best policies will falter if the system lacks transparency, accountability, and broad legitimacy. Public trust is fragile and must be maintained. What Tinubu should “strap in” for:

Make governance reforms (procurement, contracts, transparency) a visible reality, not just rhetoric. Reinforce the independence of institutions (media, judiciary, anti-corruption agencies) and ensure that political-economic elites are held to the same standard. Ensure that power is devolved, voices outside the ruling party are allowed to speak, and democratic norms are upheld.

Reform Fatigue & the Risk of Over-Stretch

Some of the reforms introduced are structurally necessary, but the speed and scope create risk. The “shock-therapy” approach (fuel subsidy removal, currency reforms) was ambitious but may underestimate the shock to livelihoods.

The political window is narrow: disappointment can lead to unrest, instability or loss of political capital. The reform agenda demands clarity, sequencing, and prioritization otherwise, there is a risk of over-stretching government capacity and losing focus.

Why this matters: Reforms implemented without proper preparation or cushions can backfire, especially in large, diverse, and fragile systems like Nigeria’s.

What Tinubu should “buckle up” for:

Pace reforms in a way that allows adjustment and mitigation of unintended consequences. Communicate clearly with citizens on when they’ll get relief (jobs, services) and how the reform journey will continue. Align reform priorities with areas that yield quick wins (visible infrastructure, service improvement) to maintain public morale.

Public Perception & Social Contract
Ultimately the presidency is about the social contract: citizens trade obedience and legitimacy for security, welfare and opportunity. On that front, Tinubu’s presidency has some perception issues. Many Nigerians feel the sacrifices (e.g., increased fuel/transport costs, higher inflation) have not yet translated into visible improvements in their lives. The sense that political elites are insulated from the hardship of ordinary people deepens resentment and erodes trust.

When citizens feel unheard or neglected, the risk of social unrest, protest and political instability increases.

Why this matters: The intangible legitimacy, trust, hope is as important as infrastructure or policy. Without it, programmes may fail.

What Tinubu should “tighten his belt” around:

Engage citizens visibly: go to troubled regions, listen, respond, show empathy. Link reform-costs more explicitly with outcomes (jobs, roads, health, schools) so people see the connection between sacrifice and benefit. Ensure that the elite (political/business) pay the same “belt-tightening” as the citizenry not just exhorting others to tighten their belts while exempting themselves.

Conclusion
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is navigating a crucial juncture in Nigeria’s history. His reform momentum is real and necessary yet with that urgency comes risk. The red flags outlined above should not be dismissed as mere grievances: they are structural indicators of vulnerability. If unaddressed, they could undermine the very objectives the administration sought to achieve. For him to succeed and steer Nigeria back onto a stable and hopeful path, the message is clear: tie your belt, but also tighten it. That means being fiscally prudent, socially responsive, institutionally accountable and politically inclusive.

In short: reforms must be for the people not just the metrics. If Tinubu aligns his agenda to the lived realities of Nigerians, he stands a chance to leave a legacy of positive change. If not, the belt-tightening he demands of citizens may become a symbol of a broader disconnect.

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Medical/Science communicator ,Private Investigator, Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Analysis

International Conflict management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi-King Global Academy United State Institute of Peace Building USIP

Mustapha Bature Sallama
Mustapha Bature Sallama, © 2025

This Author has published 183 articles on modernghana.com. More name is Mustapha, born on 13th March, .Alh Bature Sallama is my father whom passed away in 2000 at age of 73. Fatima Ahmed Jibrin is my mother. I had four children, Hijama Healing Cupping therapy is my center as the COE , I practice complimentary and Alternative Medicine . naturopathy and reflexology Private investigation and intelligence analysis, conflict management and peace building at USIP. Profession in journalism, social media journalism,mobile journalism, investigative journalism, ethics of journalism, photojournalist, medical and Science Columnist on daily graphic Column: Mustapha Bature Sallama

