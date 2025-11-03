Ghana’s Financial Landscape Shows Promise Amid Reforms and Corporate Resilience

Ghana’s economy is demonstrating cautious optimism as fresh data, corporate earnings, and policy developments paint a picture of stability, recovery, and resilience across key sectors. From improving external balances and renewed investor confidence to strong corporate performances, the country’s financial ecosystem appears to be regaining its footing after years of turbulence.

Macroeconomic Gains Strengthen Ghana’s Outlook

The Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) has revealed that Ghana’s balance of payments position improved significantly in 2024 compared to 2023. The turnaround was attributed to reduced external sector payments, lower capital outflows, and inflows from the IMF’s Extended Credit Facility (ECF) programme.

According to the , the capital and financial account experienced reduced net outflows, while the current account benefitted from a surge in gold and crude oil exports. Merchandise exports rose by 21.4% to US$20.22 billion in 2024, outpacing imports, which grew by 8.8%. Consequently, Ghana’s trade surplus reached US$4.98 billion — nearly doubling from the previous year.

The reserve position also improved to four months of import cover, supported by the gold-for-reserves programme. Analysts see this as a positive signal that Ghana’s external sector is gradually stabilising, even amid global headwinds and domestic fiscal adjustments.

Financial Sector Stability Reinforced

The Bank of Ghana’s latest Monetary Policy Report indicates that the perceived risks to the financial soundness of banks operating in Ghana have eased considerably. According to the Central Bank’s Systemic Risk Survey (SRS) for July 2025, banking executives expressed renewed confidence in liquidity and solvency conditions.

Over 82% of respondents expected stability in Ghana’s financial system to remain high over the next year, citing improved macroeconomic management and sustained recovery in the banking sector. While global uncertainties — including the U.S. trade war, Middle East tensions, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict — continue to pose external risks, local institutions appear better positioned to withstand shocks.

The only areas of heightened concern were technological disruption and AI-driven risks, which respondents said required proactive adaptation within the financial services sector.

Bond Market Sees Temporary Dip

The secondary bond market saw a slowdown in trading activity, with turnover declining by 36.7% week-on-week to GH¢1.54 billion. The February 2030 maturity dominated volumes, accounting for nearly a third of total trades.

Despite this dip, analysts at Databank Research expect a modest uptick ahead of the 2026 Budget presentation, as fund managers rebalance portfolios. The 2027–2030 bonds continued to anchor market activity, trading at a weighted average yield of 15.3%, while the 2031–2038 maturities averaged 15.9%.

Market sentiment, however, remains cautious pending fiscal direction from the government.

Microfinance Industry Urged to Reform and Digitize

At the 14th Annual General Meeting of the Ghana Association of Microfinance Companies (GAMC), sector stakeholders were urged to strengthen governance, embrace technology, and pursue collective reforms to ensure sustainability.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr. David Cracknell, Managing Director of First Principles Consulting, Kenya, warned that the industry risks irrelevance if it fails to adapt to digital transformation. He outlined a five-pillar roadmap for revitalisation — focusing on governance, business model adaptation, capacity building, shared platforms, and advocacy.

Cracknell stressed the importance of adopting shared technology platforms such as Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), Payments-as-a-Service (PaaS), and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) to cut costs and enhance efficiency.

Mr. Louis Amo, Director at the Ministry of Finance, reaffirmed government support for the microfinance subsector, noting that compliance, customer service, and innovation would be key to sustaining credibility and growth.

GAMC Board Chairperson Rebecca Addo echoed this, highlighting new compliance demands — including data protection certification and cybersecurity directives — as opportunities to rebuild public trust and strengthen the industry’s foundations.

Corporate Sector: MTN Ghana Delivers Record Earnings

MTN Ghana continues to be a key driver of private sector growth and government revenue. The telecom giant paid GH¢7.3 billion in taxes in the first nine months of 2025, alongside GH¢1.2 billion in regulatory levies.

Its Third Quarter Financial Report showed a 45% surge in profit to GH¢5.5 billion, propelled by a 36.3% rise in service revenue to GH¢17.3 billion. The growth was powered by strong performance in data, Mobile Money, and digital services.

Data revenue jumped 46.8% year-on-year to GH¢9.3 billion, supported by network expansion and rising data usage. Mobile Money also saw a 39.2% increase to GH¢4.3 billion, as active users climbed to 17.7 million.

Chief Executive Stephen Blewett credited the results to “consistent execution of our commercial strategy” and heavy investments in network infrastructure, adding that the company remains committed to innovation and long-term value creation.

Human Resource Development Takes Center Stage

In a landmark move for professional development, the Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management, Ghana (CIHRM) signed a partnership with the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) — a global authority with over 340,000 members across 180 countries.

The partnership aims to equip Ghanaian HR professionals with access to world-class training, research, and certification opportunities.

CIHRM CEO Dr. Francis Eduku described the agreement as “a significant milestone for Ghana’s HR community,” emphasizing its potential to enhance global competitiveness, professional ethics, and leadership in workforce development.

The three-year memorandum of understanding also cements Ghana’s position as a regional hub for HR excellence, following SHRM’s consistent engagement in the Global Conference on Human Resources in Africa.

Conclusion: A Growing Sense of Confidence

Across financial institutions, corporate boardrooms, and government policy circles, a consistent theme is emerging — renewed confidence in Ghana’s economic direction. From stronger external balances and resilient banking conditions to corporate growth and institutional partnerships, the signs of recovery are real, albeit fragile.

If sustained reforms, innovation, and disciplined fiscal management continue, Ghana’s economy could be poised for a new era of stability and inclusive growth.

Source Used: Accra Business News