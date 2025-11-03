ModernGhana logo
A Food For Thought Tribute To Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings

Dear critical reader, before we proceed, let's spare a thought for the residents of the Iranian capital: news that Tehran -

a city of 10 million people - might soon run out of treated drinking water because of the impact of climate change, which has led to water reservoirs drying up (among other challenges, such as mismanagement and unhelpful government policy decisions apparently), is dire. We hope the heavens open up and enough rain pours in to boost the volume of water to raise its level sufficiently. But I digress.

That horrendous situation for Tehran's residents reminds one of a seldom-mentioned legacy (among many of her legacies!) of former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings: planting trees on the entire shoreline of the Weija Dam, which is the main intake reservoir for a large chunk of the population of Ghana's capital city, Accra, and its environs.

There is no question that in a period of our national life when selflessness and concern for the commonweal are so glaringly absent from the calculations of most of the upper echelons of lethargic Ghanaian officialdom, without that saving-grace tree-planting project of her famed 31st December Women's Movement NGO, the Weija Dam might have shrunk to the point where it might not be much use as an intake source for treated water to supply residents of Accra.

As we speak, dear critical reader, shanty town-type structures - including vehicle repair workshops dumping oil into the reservoir - now straddle its entire shoreline, as it happens: yet government appointees pass by it daily. A sign of the times we are in, alas. Pity.

May her soul rest in peace! Our thoughts and prayers are with her surviving family, closest friends, and those who love and admire her among the general public. She touched many lives as the spouse of the first elected leader of the 4th Republic, former President Jerry John Rawlings, and a consequential female empowerment advocate, during the tumultuous days when the military ruled Ghana as the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC).

#NanaKonaduAgyemangRawlings #WaterConservation #Sustainability #Ghana #EnvironmentalProtection #Legacy #Tribute #PrayersAndThoughts

Kofi Thompson
Kofi Thompson, © 2025

Writer & activist for environmental justice & human rights. . More Born into a farming family, I speak truth to power to amplify the voices of victims of injustice.Column: Kofi Thompson

