ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

AGA screens, treats Obuasi residents to Mark Health Month

By Sampson Manu || Contributor
Health AGA screens, treats Obuasi residents to Mark Health Month
MON, 03 NOV 2025

AngloGold Ashanti (AGA) Obuasi Mine has marked the climax of its annual Health Month by providing free medical screening and treatment for more than 5,000 residents in Obuasi and surrounding communities.

The month-long programme, held under the theme “Wellness Beyond Survival: Breast Cancer and Mental Health Matter,” was organised in collaboration with the AGA Health Foundation, Geocrest, and the Ghana Health Service. It featured four major “Mini Clinic” health outreaches that offered free screening, diagnosis, and treatment for a range of medical conditions, including breast cancer and mental health issues.

Screening exercises were held at the AGA Club House, Wawase, Black Park, Binsere, and Sanso communities, providing thousands of residents with access to essential healthcare services.

Speaking at a durbar to climax the initiative at Sanso Community Park, the Community Relations Manager of AGA Obuasi Mine, Mr. Edmund Oduro Agyei, in a speech delivered on his behalf, said the initiative aligns with the company’s mission of “mining to empower people and advance societies.”

He explained that the Mini Clinic programme forms part of AngloGold Ashanti’s Integrated Health Improvement Programme — a core pillar of its 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan (SEDP) — designed to improve healthcare access and promote community wellbeing.

“Through our partnerships, this exercise has reached over 23,000 individuals since 2021. This year alone, more than 5,000 people have benefited from our mini clinics, helping us bring healthcare closer to our communities,” he stated.

Mr. Agyei further disclosed that the Mine is implementing several complementary health interventions, including the construction of the Binsere/Dokyiwa Health Centre, a CHPS Compound and health staff quarters at Apitikooko, and the refurbishment of the Akrokerri Health Centre with a new surgical theatre.

The Human Capital and Administrative Manager of Geocrest Company Limited, Ms. Christabel Akorfa Dugah, advised residents to seek early medical attention when they notice changes in their health, particularly in breast health, stressing that early detection can save lives.

The Obuasi Municipal Health Director, Mr. Martin Osei Sarfo, encouraged residents to take their health seriously and called for greater support for individuals living with mental health conditions.

The Amanehene of Edubiase, Nana Osei Kwame, commended AngloGold Ashanti and its partners for their consistent efforts in improving healthcare delivery in the municipality, noting that initiatives like the Mini Clinic are vital to enhancing community health and wellbeing.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

15 minutes ago

Springfield Energy Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Okyere EOCO denies report of Springfield Energy CEO’s arrest in Dubai

34 minutes ago

IMF applauds Ghana for strong fiscal discipline, economic stability in 2025 IMF applauds Ghana for strong fiscal discipline, economic stability in 2025

34 minutes ago

German President lands in Accra for three-day state visit German President lands in Accra for three-day state visit

34 minutes ago

NAVASCO students, staff cries for help over crumbling infrastructure NAVASCO students, staff cries for help over crumbling infrastructure 

34 minutes ago

NAIMOS raids galamsey site near Hwediem NAIMOS raids galamsey site near Hwediem

2 hours ago

Former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Prestia Huni Valley: 28 out of 32 electoral area coordinators declare support fo...

16 hours ago

He denounced indiscriminate violence against women and children, attacks on unarmed civilians, and serious obstacles to humanitarian action. By Andreas SOLARO (AFP) Pope denounces violence in Sudan, renews call for ceasefire

16 hours ago

AFP - ISSOUF SANOGO Succession questions loom after Côte d'Ivoire re-elects ageing president

17 hours ago

NPP distances itself from MPs remarks NPP distances itself from MP's remarks

18 hours ago

Galamsey won’t end until gov’t deals with kingpins — Senyo Hosi Galamsey won’t end until gov’t deals with kingpins — Senyo Hosi

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line