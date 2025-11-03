AGA screens, treats Obuasi residents to Mark Health Month

AngloGold Ashanti (AGA) Obuasi Mine has marked the climax of its annual Health Month by providing free medical screening and treatment for more than 5,000 residents in Obuasi and surrounding communities.

The month-long programme, held under the theme “Wellness Beyond Survival: Breast Cancer and Mental Health Matter,” was organised in collaboration with the AGA Health Foundation, Geocrest, and the Ghana Health Service. It featured four major “Mini Clinic” health outreaches that offered free screening, diagnosis, and treatment for a range of medical conditions, including breast cancer and mental health issues.

Screening exercises were held at the AGA Club House, Wawase, Black Park, Binsere, and Sanso communities, providing thousands of residents with access to essential healthcare services.

Speaking at a durbar to climax the initiative at Sanso Community Park, the Community Relations Manager of AGA Obuasi Mine, Mr. Edmund Oduro Agyei, in a speech delivered on his behalf, said the initiative aligns with the company’s mission of “mining to empower people and advance societies.”

He explained that the Mini Clinic programme forms part of AngloGold Ashanti’s Integrated Health Improvement Programme — a core pillar of its 10-year Socio-Economic Development Plan (SEDP) — designed to improve healthcare access and promote community wellbeing.

“Through our partnerships, this exercise has reached over 23,000 individuals since 2021. This year alone, more than 5,000 people have benefited from our mini clinics, helping us bring healthcare closer to our communities,” he stated.

Mr. Agyei further disclosed that the Mine is implementing several complementary health interventions, including the construction of the Binsere/Dokyiwa Health Centre, a CHPS Compound and health staff quarters at Apitikooko, and the refurbishment of the Akrokerri Health Centre with a new surgical theatre.

The Human Capital and Administrative Manager of Geocrest Company Limited, Ms. Christabel Akorfa Dugah, advised residents to seek early medical attention when they notice changes in their health, particularly in breast health, stressing that early detection can save lives.

The Obuasi Municipal Health Director, Mr. Martin Osei Sarfo, encouraged residents to take their health seriously and called for greater support for individuals living with mental health conditions.

The Amanehene of Edubiase, Nana Osei Kwame, commended AngloGold Ashanti and its partners for their consistent efforts in improving healthcare delivery in the municipality, noting that initiatives like the Mini Clinic are vital to enhancing community health and wellbeing.