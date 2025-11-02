Boko Haram: The Long Way of Islamic War and the Islamization Theory

Boko Haram is one of the most violent extremist movements in Africa, originating from northeastern Nigeria. The group’s name, derived from the Hausa phrase “Boko Haram” meaning “Western education is forbidden,” reflects its central ideology: the rejection of Western culture, governance, and education in favor of a strict Islamic system. Boko Haram’s war, which began as a local religious movement, has transformed into a prolonged insurgency that seeks to Islamize society and replace the secular Nigerian state with one ruled by Shariʿa law.

Historical Background

Boko Haram was founded in 2002 by Mohammed Yusuf, an Islamic preacher in Maiduguri, Borno State. Yusuf’s sermons attracted many followers, especially among unemployed youths and students disillusioned with corruption and poverty in northern Nigeria. He argued that Western education (boko) corrupts the moral and spiritual purity of Muslims, and that only the Qur’anic form of education and Islamic governance could bring justice and peace.

Initially, the group was not violent, focusing on preaching and building religious communities. However, after Yusuf’s death in police custody in 2009, Boko Haram transformed into an armed movement under Abubakar Shekau, launching attacks on government institutions, schools, churches, and even mosques that opposed its ideology.

Boko Haram’s Islamization Theory

Boko Haram’s ideology is rooted in the idea of Islamization through Jihad. The group believes that the only legitimate form of government is one based on Shariʿa (Islamic law) and that Western-style democracy is un-Islamic because it replaces divine law with human law.

Their Islamization theory can be summarized in three main points:

Rejection of Western Civilization: Boko Haram argues that Western education and institutions promote immorality, secularism, and materialism, which contradict Islamic values.

Establishment of an Islamic State: The group seeks to overthrow Nigeria’s secular government and replace it with a caliphate governed strictly by their interpretation of Islamic law.

Purification of Society: Boko Haram claims that violence and jihad are justified to “purify” society from corruption, injustice, and non-Islamic influences even if it means killing Muslims who do not share their views.

However, mainstream Islamic scholars and clerics across Nigeria and the world have rejected Boko Haram’s ideology, calling it a distortion of Islam. True Islam promotes peace, tolerance, and education, while Boko Haram uses religion to justify political and social rebellion.

The Long War of Boko Haram

Since 2009, Boko Haram has carried out thousands of attacks, including bombings, assassinations, and kidnappings, such as the abduction of the Chibok schoolgirls in 2014. The conflict has spread beyond Nigeria to neighboring countries Chad, Niger, and Cameroon turning the Lake Chad Basin into a zone of instability.

In 2015, the group pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (ISIS) and rebranded as the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), though internal divisions later weakened its unity. Despite military efforts by the Nigerian government and regional coalitions, Boko Haram remains active in remote areas, continuing its long “Islamic war” to impose its ideology.

This prolonged conflict is not only a religious struggle but also a reflection of economic inequality, poor governance, and marginalization in northern Nigeria. Boko Haram uses religion as a tool to mobilize support among people who feel abandoned by the state.

Conclusion

Boko Haram’s so-called “Islamic war” is rooted in a distorted Islamization theory that misinterprets religious teachings to justify violence and rebellion. While the group claims to fight for the establishment of an Islamic state, its actions mass killings, abductions, and destruction contradict the core principles of Islam.

The movement’s endurance highlights deeper structural issues: poverty, unemployment, corruption, and weak governance. To end Boko Haram’s long war, Nigeria must go beyond military solutions and address these underlying causes while promoting true Islamic education that emphasizes peace, justice, and coexistence.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical/Science communicator ,Private Investigator, Criminal Investigation and Criminal Analysis

International Conflict management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi-King Global Academy United State Institute of Peace Building USIP