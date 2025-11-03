Akatsi South Municipal Lawyer commences pro bono tour to revive dormant by-laws

The Akatsi South Municipal Legal Officer, Lawyer Lord Percival Junior Agbavor, has begun a pro bono community sensitisation tour to revive and enforce long-dormant by-laws across the municipality.

The initiative, which commenced in the Avenorpedo Zone—one of the five geopolitical zones in Akatsi South—marks a major effort to strengthen local governance, civic responsibility, and accountability.

Lawyer Agbavor, who also serves as a Government Appointee, Branch Chairman, and Ward Coordinator of the NDC in Akatsi South, is personally leading the campaign to educate residents on the importance of local by-laws in maintaining order and promoting community development. His approach focuses on awareness creation, collaboration, and shared responsibility to ensure an effective and law-abiding municipal system.

The first stop of the tour, at the Presiding Member’s Electoral Area in Avenorpedo, drew strong participation from Assembly Member Hon. Raphael Ahiable, traditional leaders, and local residents.

Elected Assembly Members have hailed the initiative as both timely and commendable, noting that Lawyer Agbavor’s voluntary service demonstrates true leadership and civic commitment. They believe the programme will help strengthen enforcement of regulations on sanitation, land management, and environmental protection while fostering greater community discipline.

Speaking to residents, Lawyer Agbavor underscored that enforcing local by-laws is fundamental to Akatsi South’s development. He noted that communities that understand and respect their local regulations tend to attract investment, maintain cleaner environments, and enjoy greater social stability.

The community tour will cover all five geopolitical zones of the municipality in the coming weeks, with the goal of fostering renewed civic consciousness and laying a firm foundation for a more disciplined, accountable, and progressive Akatsi South.