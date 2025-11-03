Young entrepreneur urges Bolgatanga youth to embrace business as solution to unemployment

A young businessman, Mr. Patrick Asena Nsobila, has called on the youth in Bolgatanga and across the Upper East Region to turn to entrepreneurship as a sustainable solution to the region’s growing unemployment challenge.

Mr. Nsobila, a native of Dua in the Bongo District, noted that many young people in the area have lost hope due to the lack of job opportunities, forcing several of them to migrate southward in search of greener pastures.

Speaking at the launch of his new guest house in the Gowrie community, Mr. Nsobila shared his own story of determination and enterprise. After completing senior high school, he ventured into business and has since built a successful chain of enterprises across the Upper East Region and beyond.

The ceremony attracted several dignitaries, including the Upper East Regional Minister, Hon. Donatus Akamugri, the Paramount Chief of Bongo, traditional leaders, youth groups, and residents from different parts of the country.

Mr. Nsobila emphasized that empowering the youth to embrace entrepreneurship and innovation is the only realistic way to tackle unemployment.

“Government alone cannot employ all graduates. Some of us must take the initiative to start our own businesses so we can also create jobs for others,” he stated.

One of the guest house managers, Mr. Timothy Asena, said the new facility would create employment opportunities for several young people in the community, including receptionists, attendants, cleaners, and security personnel.

He added that since the area is largely made up of peasant farmers and small-scale traders, the youth must cultivate a spirit of hard work, dedication, and perseverance to achieve success.

Mr. Asena also appealed to the government and private sector partners to invest in youth development, stressing that the future of every nation depends on the empowerment and productivity of its young people.