Kumawu MP Demands Correction of "Incorrect" Absence Record

  Mon, 03 Nov 2025
The Member of Parliament for Kumawu, Ernest Yaw Anim, has refuted a parliamentary report that ranked him third among the most absent MPs in early 2025, calling the figures inaccurate.

The report claimed he missed 21 of 43 sittings. However, Mr. Anim explained that these numbers are misleading for several reasons. He cited a "significant confusion" in parliamentary records, where he believes his attendance was mixed up with that of the late Ernest Yaw Kumi.

"If the records are reviewed, it will be clear that some absences assigned to Honourable Kumi have been wrongly attributed to me," he stated.

Furthermore, Mr. Anim clarified that his other absences were either minimal or a part of his official duties. He noted a brief, four-day absence following his father's death and several trips abroad for official parliamentary business as Chair of the Human Rights Committee, which he argues should not be counted as willful absenteeism.

He has called on Parliament to review its records and improve coordination with the Hansard Department. Meanwhile, the Speaker of Parliament has ordered a general tightening of attendance tracking, warning that sanctions could be applied for persistent absences.

