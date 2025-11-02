The West Africa Action Network on Small Arms and Light Weapons (WAANSA-Ghana) has called on stakeholders to upscale efforts towards the passage of the National Small Arms Bill, which it described as long overdue.

Mr Ken Kinney, WAANSA Ghana President, in an interview with Modern Ghana News, noted that any further delay in the passage of the bill, which is currently at the Ministry of the Interior, will not be in the interest of the state.

He noted that the laws and regulations that currently govern small arms and light weapons acquisition and usage in Ghana are outdated and deficient for managing the new trends in weaponry.

As a result, the WAANSA Ghana President called on the government to accelerate the processes towards the passage of the National Small Arms Bill into law. “This will be a legacy achievement for President John Dramani Mahama and his government.”

Mr Kinney said such a development will ensure the establishment of a strong legal framework and curb the spread of small arms and light weapons in the country.

Ghana forms part of the Saving Lives Entity (SALIENT) Fund, a United Nations funding facility.

The SALIENT Fund Project is located within the UN Peacebuilding Fund, which is dedicated to supporting member states in tackling armed violence and illicit small arms and light weapons as part of a comprehensive approach to sustainable security and development.

SALIENT responds to the multi-faceted nature of the illicit proliferation of small arms and light weapons and addresses root causes of armed violence.

The project is implemented under the leadership of the UN Resident Coordinator by UN Agencies (UNDP and UNODC) working in collaboration with the Government of Ghana, notably WAANSA Ghana, the National Commission for Small Arms, and the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre to integrate small arms control into development frameworks.

The WAANSA President stated that to reduce the illegalities of these lethal weapons in Ghana and throughout the West African area, appropriate regulation of small arms and light weapons was required.

He expressed concern that the bill's passage into law had taken so long and highlighted the necessity of the media and other stakeholders to join advocacy for the rapid passage of the bill.

Mr Kinney stressed that “controlling SALW is still a crucial developmental issue that calls for a strong regulatory framework in order to address arms governance concerns effectively and save lives.”

He noted that WAANSA-GHANA was committed to ensuring that all key stakeholders under­stand the need for the enactment of a legal framework to control the proliferation of small arms, light weapons and ammu­nition in the country, as it had been given an exclusive role within the SALIENT project to lead in advocacy.