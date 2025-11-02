ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Enhance initiatives for passage of national small arms bill — WAANSA

By Francis Ameyibor
General News Enhanceinitiativesforpassageofnationalsmallarmsbill— WAANSA
SUN, 02 NOV 2025

The West Africa Action Network on Small Arms and Light Weapons (WAANSA-Ghana) has called on stakeholders to upscale efforts towards the passage of the National Small Arms Bill, which it described as long overdue.

Mr Ken Kinney, WAANSA Ghana President, in an interview with Modern Ghana News, noted that any further delay in the passage of the bill, which is currently at the Ministry of the Interior, will not be in the interest of the state.

He noted that the laws and regulations that currently govern small arms and light weapons acquisition and usage in Ghana are outdated and deficient for managing the new trends in weaponry.

As a result, the WAANSA Ghana President called on the government to accelerate the processes towards the passage of the National Small Arms Bill into law. “This will be a legacy achievement for President John Dramani Mahama and his government.”

Mr Kinney said such a development will ensure the establishment of a strong legal framework and curb the spread of small arms and light weapons in the country.

Ghana forms part of the Saving Lives Entity (SALIENT) Fund, a United Nations funding facility.

The SALIENT Fund Project is located within the UN Peacebuilding Fund, which is dedicated to supporting member states in tackling armed violence and illicit small arms and light weapons as part of a comprehensive approach to sustainable security and development.

SALIENT responds to the multi-faceted nature of the illicit proliferation of small arms and light weapons and addresses root causes of armed violence.

The project is implemented under the leadership of the UN Resident Coordinator by UN Agencies (UNDP and UNODC) working in collaboration with the Government of Ghana, notably WAANSA Ghana, the National Commission for Small Arms, and the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre to integrate small arms control into development frameworks.

The WAANSA President stated that to reduce the illegalities of these lethal weapons in Ghana and throughout the West African area, appropriate regulation of small arms and light weapons was required.

He expressed concern that the bill's passage into law had taken so long and highlighted the necessity of the media and other stakeholders to join advocacy for the rapid passage of the bill.

Mr Kinney stressed that “controlling SALW is still a crucial developmental issue that calls for a strong regulatory framework in order to address arms governance concerns effectively and save lives.”

He noted that WAANSA-GHANA was committed to ensuring that all key stakeholders under­stand the need for the enactment of a legal framework to control the proliferation of small arms, light weapons and ammu­nition in the country, as it had been given an exclusive role within the SALIENT project to lead in advocacy.

112202540948-g40n1r5edy-francis-ameyibor-and-ken-kinney-

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

1 hour ago

He denounced indiscriminate violence against women and children, attacks on unarmed civilians, and serious obstacles to humanitarian action. By Andreas SOLARO (AFP) Pope denounces violence in Sudan, renews call for ceasefire

1 hour ago

AFP - ISSOUF SANOGO Succession questions loom after Côte d'Ivoire re-elects ageing president

2 hours ago

NPP distances itself from MPs remarks NPP distances itself from MP's remarks

3 hours ago

Galamsey: A Rocha Ghana lauds government for revoking L.I. 2462 Galamsey: A Rocha Ghana lauds government for revoking L.I. 2462

3 hours ago

Galamsey won’t end until gov’t deals with kingpins — Senyo Hosi Galamsey won’t end until gov’t deals with kingpins — Senyo Hosi

3 hours ago

President Mahama congratulates El-Sisi on opening of Grand Egyptian Museum President Mahama congratulates El-Sisi on opening of Grand Egyptian Museum  

3 hours ago

National Sanitation Day: 120 people in Asokore Mampong face prosecution for flouting directives National Sanitation Day: 120 people in Asokore Mampong face prosecution for flou...

3 hours ago

Senyo Hosi hails Sam George for opening draft Cyber Security Bill for public input Senyo Hosi hails Sam George for opening draft Cyber Security Bill for public inp...

3 hours ago

GAF extends recruitment deadline over technical issues GAF extends recruitment deadline over technical issues

3 hours ago

My comments on Bawumia’s nomination were taken out of context –MP My comments on Bawumia’s nomination were taken out of context –MP

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line