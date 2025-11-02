Six distinguished professionals inducted into Transparency International Ghana membership

Six distinguished professionals have been inducted into membership of Transparency International Ghana (TI-Ghana) to broaden expertise and diversity within its operations and strengthen its operational mandate across the board.

The new members who were inducted at the TI-Ghana, formerly Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), 13th Annual Membership Meeting in Accra are Mr Joseph Whittal, Commissioner, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), and Dr Eric Oduro Osae, a Lawyer and Chartered Accountant – Internal Auditor.

The others are Mr Francis Ameyibor, Executive Director, Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult); Dr Abigail Nyarko Codjoe Denkyi-Kwarteng, Medical Doctor, Acting Director, National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA); Mrs Beauty Emefa Narteh, Executive Director, Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC); and Dr Samuel Bediako-Asante, a Managing Consultant.

The Reverend Dr Emmanuel K. Ansah, TI-Ghana Board Chairman, commended the new members and stressed that TI-Ghana will count on their professional experience and years of dedicated service in their various fields towards the achievement of “our collective objectives”.

He explained that the TI-Ghana will continue to combat corruption and promote integrity at all levels.

Rev. Ansah emphasised that corruption remains a major threat to development, human rights, and global stability, and he reiterated TI-Ghana’s unwavering commitment to fighting it through research, advocacy, and action.

The TI-Ghana Board Chairman said the organisation will also introduce a Periodic Anti-Corruption Engagement Series to deepen dialogue between members and the secretariat for collective impact.

“As we move forward, let us remain united and courageous champions of integrity, defenders of truth, and models of ethical leadership. Together, we can shape a nation where integrity leads, transparency governs, and accountability defines public life.” Rev. Ansah stated.

Mrs Mary Awelana Addah, TI-Ghana, Executive Director, emphasised the organisation’s strategic direction for the next five years, which included intensifying anti-corruption education through media partnerships, youth engagement, and stakeholder capacity-building.

She also highlighted plans to address electoral corruption and campaign financing and to empower traditional authorities and faith-based organisations to speak out against corruption.

Mrs Addah also revealed strategic plans to expand Youth Integrity Clubs and launch targeted campaigns to nurture a culture of integrity from an early age.

She stressed that TI-Ghana will push for Ghana-specific systemic reforms through collaboration with like-minded civil society and private sector actors, adding that “we plan to establish a consulting unit for ethics and integrity training, supported by the Alliance for Integrity Hub.

“Research will remain central, with at least two major studies annually aimed at uncovering corruption-related gaps.”

Mrs Addah said in the coming years TI-Ghana will also invest in staff development to align with global good practice and strengthen its international presence.

The TI-Ghana 13th Annual Membership Meeting served as a platform to review its activities for 2024/2025 and strategies to upscale efforts to combat corruption, strengthen systems of integrity, and prevent criminal activities arising from corrupt practices in 2026.

TI Ghana serves as the Ghana chapter of Transparency International (TI), the world’s leading civil society movement against corruption.

The 2025 TI Ghana Annual Meeting renewed its commitment to a corruption-free society where all people and institutions act accountably, transparently and with integrity and pursue the vigorous task of working together with state and non-state actors to fight corruption.

The TI-Ghana Board and members expressed deep appreciation to partners and donors, including Global Affairs Canada, the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the European Union (EU), and the Centre for International Private Enterprises (CIPE).

Others are Global Financial Intelligence (GFI), the Transparency International Secretariat, GDCA, and the Friends of Denmark project for their confidence, collaboration, and continued support.

The 13th TI-Ghana Annual Membership Meeting, which was both online and in-person, ended with a commitment to vigorously pursue the mandate of the organisation and make corruption unattractive and a very high-risk venture.

The members also pledged to leverage their relationship with both state and non-state institutions to strengthen anti-corruption institutions, work together and build on each anti-corruption institution's strategic skills, complement each other and fight together.