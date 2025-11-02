President Mahama Congratulates Egypt on Historic Opening of Grand Egyptian Museum

President John Dramani Mahama has congratulated Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the people of Egypt on the grand opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum, describing the event as a historic moment for the African nation and the world at large.

In a Facebook post , President Mahama shared his admiration for the milestone, writing:

“It was a historic night in Cairo on Saturday night. Congratulations President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the people of Egypt on the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum outside of Cairo.”

The Ghanaian leader, who attended the ceremony in Cairo, joined other world leaders, dignitaries, and cultural enthusiasts to celebrate what has been described as one of the largest and most significant museums in the world.

The Grand Egyptian Museum, located near the Giza Pyramids, showcases Egypt’s rich cultural heritage and ancient treasures, including artifacts from the tomb of King Tutankhamun. Its opening marks a new chapter in the preservation and global presentation of Egyptian history and civilization.

President Mahama’s presence at the event underscores the growing cultural and diplomatic ties between Ghana and Egypt, as well as his continuing interest in global cultural and heritage initiatives.