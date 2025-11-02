What President Tinubu Must Do Now — With or Without the U.S. Meeting

Allow the Minister of Foreign Affairs to Lead

The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, must now be positioned as the singular, authoritative voice on Nigeria’s engagement with the United States. International diplomacy is not a press conference; it is a system of coded language, measured tone, and institutional trust. Tuggar’s professional background, composure, and credibility make him the ideal intermediary at this critical time.

In the current environment, every word spoken by Nigerian officials carries psychological weight. Emotional statements from political aides, no matter how well-intended, can be misinterpreted abroad as instability or defensiveness. It is therefore imperative that all communications with the U.S. and global partners go through Tuggar’s office. This singular line of messaging will project steadiness, unity, and maturity—qualities the world is now watching for.

Keep the Advisers Off the Airwaves

Mr. Bayo Onanuga and Dr. Daniel Bwala, the President’s senior advisers on information and policy communication, must understand that silence can be the highest form of service in moments of crisis. Their earlier public rebuttals, though driven by loyalty, carried the tone of argument rather than diplomacy. When government voices sound defensive or irritated, it creates the image of confusion within leadership ranks.

For now, they should take a professional pause from international commentary. Let them focus on internal coordination and message discipline rather than external performance. This is not about blame or demotion—it is about recalibration. Restraint communicates intelligence. A government that manages its own tone earns respect abroad.

Lead with Empathy, Not Ego

Every credible diplomatic repair begins with empathy. The President’s first statement, whether public or private, must acknowledge the pain of Nigerians who have suffered violence in places of worship and vulnerable communities. By recognizing grief, he will reclaim moral authority.

Yes, there are killings and insecurity across the country, but we do not see in the South what we continue to witness in parts of the North and Middle Belt—where religious police or vigilante groups sometimes act beyond the law, where entire communities are burned, and where ordinary Nigerians become victims simply for belonging or believing differently. This imbalance in the geography of violence must be faced, not denied. It is not about blame; it is about truth.

The tone of leadership should be humble and human: “Every life lost—Christian, Muslim, or otherwise—is a loss to the Nigerian family.” Such language does not weaken authority—it deepens it. These words can soften global skepticism and reframe Nigeria as a nation in moral recovery, not in denial. Ego builds walls; empathy builds bridges. When Nigeria begins to feel the suffering of its people without political filters, even its harshest critics will find it difficult to dismiss its sincerity.

Reopen the Deborah Samuel Case

The 2022 killing of Deborah Samuel Yakubu remains one of Nigeria’s deepest moral wounds. The case—where a 200-level Christian student was beaten and burned by classmates in Sokoto—became a global symbol of the nation’s unaddressed religious violence. The public saw impunity, and the world saw silence.

Reopening this case is no longer a political choice; it is a moral necessity. A transparent reinvestigation, with upgraded charges and independent prosecutors, will tell the world that Nigeria does not condone mob justice or selective law enforcement. It will also heal a domestic wound, restoring faith among citizens who feel unprotected. Justice delayed has already damaged the country’s image; justice pursued can begin to restore it.

Protect Worship Centers Nationwide

A responsible government must show that it values all human life equally. Nigeria should immediately implement visible security patrols and emergency response systems around churches, mosques, and internally displaced persons (IDP) camps in the North and Middle Belt.

Such actions serve two purposes: they reassure citizens that government protection is not selective, and they signal to international observers that Nigeria is taking real steps to address the root of its religious tension. This initiative should involve collaboration with local governors, traditional rulers, and faith leaders. Nothing diffuses global criticism faster than the sight of soldiers protecting all citizens equally—Christians, Muslims, and others—without bias.

Present Evidence, Not Emotions

The world has heard enough promises. What it needs now are proofs—numbers, data, and documentation. The President should instruct the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Defence, and security agencies to compile verifiable records: arrests made, prosecutions completed, convictions obtained, and new security measures enforced.

This information should be summarized in a concise dossier for presentation to U.S. officials. Let the facts speak where words have failed. Diplomacy built on documentation is stronger than diplomacy built on emotion. Numbers disarm accusation; transparency restores credibility.

Avoid Verbal Confrontation

In global diplomacy, verbal restraint is a form of strength. Harsh or sarcastic responses to strong statements from foreign leaders will only worsen Nigeria’s vulnerability. The world’s superpowers interpret aggression from smaller states not as courage but as insecurity.

President Tinubu must show contrast. Respond to heated rhetoric with steady tone, even gentle humor if appropriate. The message should be, “We understand your concern, and we are addressing it seriously.” This simple emotional discipline will do more to calm the storm than any public defense could. Psychological intelligence—measured tone, calm posture—is what will define Nigeria’s strength in this period.

Build Interfaith Trust Mechanisms

Long-term peace cannot be maintained by police presence alone. Nigeria should immediately establish a National Interfaith Security and Justice Council. This body—composed of Muslim and Christian clerics, traditional rulers, security officials, and civil-society actors—should monitor sectarian tensions, mediate disputes, and make public recommendations.

When religious leaders stand together under one roof, the world takes notice. Such structures also reduce misinformation, prevent retaliatory attacks, and create a visible symbol of unity. The council’s findings can serve as policy inputs for both state and federal governments. This is how Nigeria can show the world that it is moving from rhetoric to institution-building.

Retrain and Counsel Spokespersons

Public communication has become Nigeria’s soft underbelly. The government should organize short, professional training and counseling sessions for spokespersons across ministries and agencies. The focus should be on emotional regulation, tone management, and international communication norms.

Spokespersons must understand that words are diplomatic weapons—they can heal or harm. What a government representative says on television can influence global markets, security cooperation, or aid negotiations. Restraint-type counseling and emotional intelligence workshops should now be built into every communications office. When government voices learn to speak softly but clearly, the nation gains credibility.

Prepare a Healing Narrative for Washington

President Tinubu’s message to the United States must be a story of recovery, not confrontation. Acknowledge the pain of past failures, outline specific actions already taken, and emphasize reforms underway.

The tone should be reflective and forward-looking: “We recognize the challenges, but we are determined to heal, reform, and rebuild.” This is how national dignity is preserved while humility is expressed. The narrative must highlight Nigeria’s shared values with the U.S.—democracy, freedom of worship, and collective security—turning tension into a foundation for renewed cooperation.

Quietly Warn and Correct Within

Leadership also means managing internal energy. The President should quietly caution any official whose behavior or public remarks might endanger diplomatic progress. There is no need for public confrontation; what matters is quiet, consistent discipline. A nation’s image abroad can be shaped—or shattered—by a few careless words at home.

Especially those two, Mr. President—you know them. Una mouth na wa. Their enthusiasm may come from loyalty, but loyalty without emotional control can cost a country its credibility. This is a time to remind them that government communication is not street debate; it is a reflection of the nation’s collective psychology.

This quiet but firm correction will send a clear message: national communication is a sacred responsibility, not a platform for personal pride. When officials understand that their words have consequences, they will speak more thoughtfully. The goal is not punishment—it is prevention. Leadership, at its best, reforms from within before the world demands correction from outside.

Balance Firmness with Therapy

As a psychologist, I stress that diplomacy, like therapy, involves emotional balance. Nigeria must defend its sovereignty, but it must also demonstrate openness to reflection. Firmness without empathy looks like pride; empathy without firmness looks like weakness. The right balance produces confidence.

When criticism arises, the government must analyze it objectively rather than react emotionally. Listening is not submission—it is wisdom. This balanced psychology will make Nigeria a respected voice rather than a reactive one.

Speak Softly, Act Strongly

Power is not measured by volume but by result. The President should let his tone be calm but his actions decisive. Promise less; deliver more. Let justice be visible, let reforms be steady, let citizens feel safety in their daily lives.

When citizens begin to believe again, the international community will follow. The world judges governments by how they treat their weakest, not how loudly they defend their strongest. Soft words backed by visible change will accomplish more than strong words followed by silence.

Use Restraint as National Power

True leadership is emotional control under pressure. Restraint, in the face of provocation, is not cowardice—it is command. A nation that can stay calm while criticized is a nation ready for greatness.

President Tinubu should teach this by example. Let his poise set the tone for every minister and aide. The world must see that Nigeria has matured past verbal warfare and into disciplined governance. When restraint becomes the new culture of power, every international door reopens.

End With Justice as Therapy

Justice is the ultimate form of psychological healing for a wounded nation. The Deborah Samuel case remains a moral test that cannot be postponed. To reopen it is to say: “We have heard, and we are acting.” It will calm internal divisions and send a clear global message that the Nigerian judiciary can rise above fear or politics.

Justice must not be performed for foreign approval but pursued for national renewal. Once the system shows that no life is expendable, Nigeria’s moral standing will begin to rise again.

Final Counsel: Restraint, Justice, and Renewal

Mr. President, your coming meeting—if it happens—must not be seen as the final cure. Whether you meet or do not meet with President Trump, the truth remains that the American Congress and people have already begun to act in their own way. In Washington, human rights lobbies, Christian advocacy groups, and bipartisan lawmakers are aligning moral outrage with legislative power. If Nigeria does not take visible corrective action now, sanctions, visa restrictions, and aid suspensions will not wait for diplomacy—they will come through Congress, where emotion and conscience often move faster than executive restraint.

Mr. President, permit me to say this carefully and respectfully: both you and your vice president are devout Muslims serving in a secular nation of over 200 million citizens, nearly half of whom are Christians. This reality demands extra caution, balance, and symbolic fairness in every policy and public statement. The global perception of Nigeria’s leadership is shaped not only by what is done, but by how it is seen to treat all faiths under its care. A leader who governs with fairness across belief lines strengthens national unity and shields the country from external moral scrutiny.

That is why Nigeria must begin doing what is right immediately, not reactively. The Deborah Samuel case must be reopened not for Washington’s applause but for Nigeria’s soul. Justice for Deborah represents a healing point—a way to show that the Nigerian conscience still breathes beyond politics. Visible protection for Christians and other vulnerable groups must begin now—not as a reaction to threats but as a proactive expression of responsibility. When the state protects the weak without being reminded, it earns back moral authority.

This is not the hour for pride, nor for panic. It is the moment for moral clarity. President Tinubu must empower his Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, to steer all official communication with calm professionalism. He must also quietly caution Mr. Bayo Onanuga and Dr. Daniel Bwala to remain off international microphones for now, as emotional rebuttals could further harden perceptions abroad and complicate diplomacy.

Let restraint, justice, and renewal form the triangle of Nigeria’s response. Restraint to keep diplomacy stable. Justice to heal the wounds that drew this crisis. Renewal to rebuild confidence among both citizens and allies.

The world is not asking Nigeria to kneel—it is asking Nigeria to lead, with conscience and calm. And that leadership begins with fairness, empathy, and truth. President Trump, Nigerians are by nature a jolly, resilient, and hardworking people who have suffered much and endured more than their share of hardship. Sometimes, as a nation, we allow pride to speak louder than patience. Beneath the laughter lies fatigue, beneath the faith a quiet pain. Let this be a moment not for punishment, but for correction — a time to heal, to grow, and to prove that even in struggle, a people’s dignity can still light the way forward.