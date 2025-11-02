Drivers of sex work in Ghana

Although often hidden, commercial sex work is a significant phenomenon in Ghana. Despite being criminalized (prostitution is illegal under Ghana’s criminal code), studies show it is widespread and layered.

In this article we explore: the economic, social and structural drivers of sex work how demand has emerged (including from men) the ways in which certain places/contexts (urban centers, university campuses, mining sites) make the trade more lucrative some of the risks, vulnerabilities and policy issues.

Several overlapping factors push individuals (mostly women, but also men in some cases) into sex work in Ghana.

Economic pressures & livelihood

Economic hardship is one of the strongest motivators. For example, research has found that women who used to trade or do head-porter work (kayayei) sometimes move into sex work because of poor returns from the previous activity. In one older nationwide study, 39 out of 121 sex workers reported they began after their trading businesses collapsed. Among university students: A study of four public universities in Ghana found that students engage in commercial sex work for “financial, material, and emotional gains”.

Material aspirations & social change

The lure is not only survival; many engage in sex work to achieve material comforts: better phones, clothes, travel, social status. The university student study mentions “financial, material and emotional gains”. Urbanization, exposure to global styles, consumer culture, and social media may heighten pressures to keep up, making transactional sex a viable option.

Demand and gendered dynamics

While much of the literature focuses on women selling sex to male clients, there is acknowledgement that men also participate as clients and that sexual transactions can be gender-diverse (including male sex workers). For example, the university study mentions that “students of various backgrounds including men were found as commercial sex workers”. The fact that men (often relatively well-off) can pay means there is demand; this helps make sex work more lucrative.

Migration, mobility & vulnerability

Migrant status increases vulnerability. A recent 2025 qualitative study of transnational sex workers in Accra and Kumasi found that many migrant women entered sex work because of unfulfilled promises of legitimate employment, suffered violence, police harassment, and exploitative relationships. Female head-porters (kayayei) in Accra often transition into sex work: in one study, over half (56.2 %) of the female migrant head-porters surveyed also did sex work.

Structural & legal context

Because sex work is illegal and highly stigmatized, sex workers have less protection, fewer rights, and more exposure to risk. The paper “From recognizing health rights …” highlights how the prohibition and stigma limit labour protections and decent-work frameworks for sex workers in Ghana.

Violence, harassment, poor occupational safeties are considerable. In Kumasi, a study of adolescent female sex workers (age 18-20) found that many had begun before age 15, and they faced police harassment, rape/sexual assault by clients, drug/alcohol use interfering with safe sex practices.

Why sex work became “lucrative” in certain places

Let’s examine how specific locations and contexts in Ghana made sex work more financially attractive.

Urban centers: Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi

Urbanization brings more wealth, more “floating” money, more strangers and visitors; this increases potential clientele. In Accra especially, with foreign visitors, expatriates, business travelers, there is more demand.

The university student study shows that sex work among students co-exists with nightlife, bars, clubs, and informal brothels. Students convert hostel rooms into brothels; they solicit clients in drinking bars/nightclubs; they leave contact details/ads. In Kumasi, the vulnerabilities study found younger women start early and factors such as alcohol/drugs, violence and negotiation for higher pay (for riskier acts) make earning potential higher.

Mining/galamsey sites and “boom” contexts

One particular driver of higher earnings is mining sites (sometimes illegal mining, called galamsey). Because mining brings in relatively high incomes quickly, and large numbers of workers (often men away from home) there is demand for commercial sex.

For example, a 2017 news report noted that Chinese commercial sex workers were operating in the mining community of Wassa Akropong (Western Region) and charging between GHS 500 and 1,000 from clients, mostly foreign and indigenous galamsey operators.

The report mentions military personnel allegedly providing 24-hour security for these workers, hotels converted to brothels, moral concerns by residents. In mining/boom-town contexts, money flows, demand is high, clients may pay premium, and remote location reduces regulation/visibility. So sex work becomes more lucrative than average.

Students and “gig” contexts

In university campuses and surrounding areas, students with limited income but looking for material comforts may engage in sex work. The student-sex worker study noted that price negotiation depends on environment, duration, perceived safety, client preferences (style/position). This “luxury” part of sex work (charging higher amounts for special preference) points to it being lucrative rather than simply survival.

Was it “Ghana men like sex”?

The question of demand is important. While data specific to “Ghanaian men like sex” is not easily isolated, the following points help:

Demand is clearly present: the studies show clients exist in bars/nightclubs, mining sites, intimate transactional relationships.

In Ghana’s patriarchal, heteronormative society, male sexual demand is a strong factor. Yet the literature emphasizes structural factors more than saying “men simply like sex”. It emphasizes economic opportunity on supply side + demand side (men with money away from home, foreign workers, mobile clientele).

Some men may seek sex workers for convenience, anonymity, status; mining and urban contexts facilitate this.

However, focusing only on “men like sex” risks oversimplifying: it ignores the economic power, mobility, gender dynamics, supply/demand economics and the constrained choices of sex workers.

Focus on Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi

Accra

As Ghana’s capital and largest city, Accra is a major economic and social centre: more night-life, business travelers, foreign expatriates, tourists. Studies (e.g., on migrant FSWs) include Accra. Also, research on occupational health & safety among sex workers covered Accra/Tema area. In Accra’s markets and slum-adjacent areas there is child sex work; for example one study looked at child sex work in areas of Accra (Konkomba market, Agbobloshie, Dome, Chorkor, etc).

Kumasi

Kumasi, Ghana’s second city and a regional hub (Ashanti Region) have significant urban demand and documented vulnerabilities of young female sex workers: one study found many started very young and face high risk of unsafe sex, exploitation, violence. University-student sex work also covers public universities (some likely in Kumasi).

Takoradi / Western Region & Mining-associated contexts

The Western Region is rich in mining activity (both legal and illegal). The report about Chinese sex workers in Wassa Akropong points to mining-site demand.

Takoradi as part of the Western Region has similar dynamics (though less specific academic literature here in my search). Mining towns often bring male migrant workers, which raises demand for sex work. The term “galamsey” (illegal small-scale gold mining) often brings transient workers with cash, remote locations, and little oversight ideal for a lucrative sex-work market.

Some figures & risks

In the Kumasi study of 18-20-year‐olds: one-third started sex work before age 15.

Violence is common: A 2023 study found multiple indicators of violence against female sex workers in Ghana, which reduce their access to health services and heighten risk of HIV/STIs. Occupational health & safety issues: The 2013 dissertation on FCSWs in Accra/Tema found major risks: STIs, police harassment, alcohol/drugs, irregular hospital visits. Awareness of HIV is relatively high among prostitutes in Ghana (older study) but the risks remain due to structural issues.

Why lucrative? Some key mechanisms

Premium pricing: In mining sites the clients (often men with cash from mining) pay higher amounts. The example of GHS 500–1,000 for a session is high relative to average incomes.

Low regulation, remote sites: Mining camps or nightlife districts have less oversight; sex work can be more informal and opportunistic.

Supply meets demand: Urban nightlife, mining sites, student populations create concentrated demand; sex workers adapt (hostel-rooms turned brothels, movie houses converted). The student study mentions this explicitly.

Mobility/foreign clientele: Migrant sex workers from neighboring countries (or even further) bring competition but also maybe special pricing or niches (e.g., high-end services). The transnational study of 2025 shows migrant female sex workers in Accra/Kumasi.

Social media/new platforms: While not Ghana-specific in the literature I found, digital methods (ads, contact exchanges) help sex workers reach clients and negotiate higher payments. The student study indicates use of contact details, etc.

Some caveats & ethical / policy issues

Criminalization: Because sex work is illegal, sex workers have little legal protection, may avoid accessing health services for fear of stigma/arrest. The “Decent Work” paper in Ghana emphasizes this.

Stigma: Social stigma is high; many sex workers operate underground; isolation increases risk.

Under-studied: Reliable data is limited; many contexts are hidden or informal.

Intersectionality: Gender, migration status, age (especially adolescents) matter. Young women (18) or migrant women are especially vulnerable.

Health risks: High, including HIV/STIs, violence, coercion, police harassment.

Demand side: Few studies focus on the clients, especially Ghanaian men, so attributing “Ghana men like sex and that is why sex work is lucrative” requires nuance: demand exists, but social & economic contexts mediate it.

Moral/policy dynamics: Ghana has strong religious/traditional norms that condemn sex work; this shapes policy and service provision.

Summary and conclusion

In summary:

Sex work in Ghana is driven by economic necessity, material aspirations, migration, and demand (especially in urban centers, university settings, mining/boom sites). It has become lucrative in contexts where demand is high and supply organized (urban nightlife, mining camps, and student markets). While one can say “men pay for sex in Ghana” (and indeed clients exist, male demand is a factor), the full story is much more complex: supply-side economics, power imbalances, risk, mobility, and geography all matter. Areas like Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi show these dynamics: in Accra more urban/foreign demand; in Kumasi younger sex workers and university ties; in Takoradi/Western Region mining/galamsey sites boosting demand and price. Policy-wise, the illegality, stigma and lack of protection mean sex workers are often vulnerable. As a final note: when discussing this topic, it’s important to centre the agency and vulnerability of the sex workers themselves (many of whom did not choose freely but out of limited options), and avoid simplistic or moralizing narratives.

