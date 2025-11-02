Second-Class Citizens? The North, the Ashanti Claim, and the Road to Genuine Partnership

“Northerners refuse to be classified as second-class citizens. We have come of age and demand recognition — not as servants, but as partners.”

Ghana is rightly celebrated for her democratic stability, yet beneath the surface runs an enduring problem: the subtle, and sometimes open, prejudice that defines relations between Northerners and some Ashantis. A troubling sense of superiority persists among a section of the Ashanti elite, who see themselves as the natural ruling class while viewing Northerners as latecomers or second-rate.

But on what yardstick is this hierarchy built … education … wealth … historical legacy? When examined closely, the very claim collapses under the weight of facts.

Colonial Roots of a Structural Divide

The deep imbalance between north and south was not accidental. Colonial rule designed it. British administrators deliberately deprived the Northern Territories of development so that it could provide cheap labour for southern plantations, railways, and mines. Historians tell us that “since colonial times, the northern parts occupied by the Mole-Dagbane remain relatively underdeveloped because infrastructural development in health, education, and productive projects has been concentrated in the south occupied by the Akans.” This design condemned generations of Northerners to educational and economic disadvantage, making it unjust for anyone to measure superiority by wealth or schooling today. The deprivation was systematic, and meant to ensure that while the south modernized, the north served.

Ethnic Voting and Political Strongholds

Ghana’s democracy still bears the imprint of that divide. Although the Constitution frowns on ethnic politics, elections often reveal the same patterns: Ashanti remains the stronghold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), while Volta and much of the North are loyal to the National Democratic Congress (NDC). It has been observed that “ethnicity still influences electoral outcomes in Ghana… Since 1992, the Asantes have voted consistently for the NPP. Ewes meanwhile have voted for the NDC.” If the NPP is serious about national power, it cannot win solely on Ashanti and Eastern votes. Without credible inroads into the North and other swing regions, the party risks isolation. Northerners are not mere spectators in the political theatre; they are central players who hold the key to victory.

The NPP and the Northern Question

It is true that under Rawlings, the NDC leadership once suggested that Northerners were not yet ready to govern. But that mindset shifted under President Atta Mills, who worked to integrate Northern cadres into mainstream leadership. Today, however, the NPP faces a perception crisis. Too many Northerners feel alienated within its ranks, tokenized only when votes are needed. A report in circulation warns that “it will be very challenging to have an Asante lead the NDC, and under today’s atmosphere it is equally unlikely for a non-Akan politician to lead the NPP.” That statement sums up the ethnic entrenchment that still shapes our party politics. To overcome it, the NPP must re-imagine itself as a truly national movement, not a southern one.

History Refutes Superiority

Long before colonial rule, Northern Ghana’s kingdoms --- Mamprusi, Dagomba, and Nanun, had sophisticated political and military systems. They administered justice, waged wars, and sustained cultures centuries before many southern states emerged. The Northern Peoples Party (NPP) was, in fact, one of six groups that formed the original United Party --- the direct ancestor of today’s New Patriotic Party. While Dr. K. A. Busia lived in exile, Chief S. D. Dombo from the North held the fort for the UP tradition. So, when some Ashantis today question whether Northerners deserve to lead, they ignore the historical record. Northerners were there at the foundation of Ghana’s multiparty politics. They were there before independence, and have since contributed in every field, from governance and education to security and diplomacy. I don’t think this can be disputed!

Leadership Is Not a Birthright

Politics is a game of numbers, not pedigree. No political party can claim a divine right to rule Ghana. The NPP, for all its rich ideological heritage, cannot win without Northern votes. You may be educated, rich, or eloquent, but democracy is about coalition building. The North, with its youthful population and expanding voter base, is indispensable. Treating Northerners as inferior is not only morally wrong but politically suicidal. Let us be candid: if the NDC sweeps all Northern seats, dominates Bono, Central, Greater Accra, and Western Regions, and wins a handful in the Eastern Region, how can the NPP govern again? Elections are won by inclusion, not arrogance.

The Danger of Ashanti Arrogance

Disparaging remarks from certain Ashanti politicians have done untold harm to national unity. Some, out of ignorance or ethnocentric pride, dismiss Northerners as uneducated or backward, forgetting that such talk alienated the Ewes in the 1970s after Victor Owusu’s infamous comment describing them as a “difficult people.” The NPP paid a heavy price for that. If similar attitudes are now directed toward Northerners, the party risks repeating history. Ghana’s unity cannot withstand a politics of contempt. Undeniably, in every democracy, respect precedes loyalty. Northerners will not remain in a house where they are insulted, sidelined, or reminded of a supposed inferiority.

Reclaiming the Spirit of Partnership

The time has come for a new social contract, within parties and across regions. The North deserves equal partnership, not pity; dignity, not tokenism. To begin, the NPP must:

Institutionalize Northern leadership. Elevate Northerners to substantive decision-making positions, not decorative ones. Let the next generation see that leadership in the NPP is merit-based, not tribe-based.

Prioritize development equity. Invest deliberately in Northern education, infrastructure, and industry. National cohesion requires addressing the economic exclusion that began in colonial times.

Curb ethnocentric speech. Any party member who denigrates a region or tribe must face public sanction. Silence equals complicity. [I just read that the NPP has distanced itself from the unpalatable utterances of Kwaku Asante Boateng https://phoenix-browser.com/DZkx6PjpICs. Kwaku should be made to withdraw his disparaging comments, and render sincere apologies to all Northerners. ]

Promote cross-regional integration. Encourage north-south trade, youth exchange programs, and business partnerships. The more we interact, the less we stereotype one another.

The Moral and Political Imperative

Our republic cannot mature while parts of its citizenry feel like tenants in their own home. The psychological divide between Kumasi and Tamale is not just about distance, it is about perception.

When Northerners are judged by an Ashanti yardstick of education or wealth, it insults their history and undermines the nation’s cohesion. Let us be reminded that “inequality of recognition threatens the fabric of democracy itself.” True nationhood demands that we bury the fiction of superiority. The Mamprugu, Dagbon, and Nanun kingdoms existed long before the Gold Coast; they governed, traded, and evolved systems of law. Modern Ghana owes as much to their heritage as to any southern kingdom. We cannot build the future while demeaning the past.

My Thoughts: One Ghana, Equal Partners

The NPP’s proud tradition traces back to the United Party --- a union of equals, not a hierarchy of tribes. Chief S. D. Dombo’s legacy stands as proof that Northerners have led before and can lead again. The question is whether today’s party will embrace that truth. Northerners will not ask for charity; they demand fairness. They have produced two presidents --- Hilla Liman and John Dramani Mahama, two vices presidents, Alhaji Aliu Mahama and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia --- and countless patriots who served Ghana with honour. If the NPP continues to alienate the North, it risks becoming a regional party trapped by its own arrogance. But if it re-embraces partnership and humility, it can reclaim its national character, and win the moral argument for unity. Because in the end, Ghana does not need first-class and second-class citizens. It needs one class: Ghanaians.

