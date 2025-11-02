Bawumia Must Stand on His Own Performance Record, Not Play the “Tribal Card”

The patently pedestrian and strategically and morally untenable argument by former Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia to be afforded another wasteful shot at the Presidency, for the second time around, heading into the 2028 General Election, does not hold a bucket of water - the great and immortalized British Feminist Writer and Thinker, Adeline Virginia Stephen Woolf, better known as Virginia Woolf, would have put it even more bluntly by saying that Dr. Bawumia’s argument is so qualitatively porous that “It simply does not cut ice” - more so, when the former Deputy-Governor of the Bank of Ghana rather facilely compares his situation to those of then Candidates Albert A. Adu-Boahen, deceased; John (Kofi Diawuo) “The Gentle Giant” Agyekum-Kufuor, and Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (See “Give me another chance like you did for Kufuor and Akufo-Addo — Bawumia to NPP delegates” Modernghana.com 10/28/25).

For starters, even as the brazenly disingenuous petitioner himself acknowledges right at the beginning of the news report from whose theme and/or subject-matter this conversation has been generated, Candidate Adu-Boahen, following his widely expected “emphatic” electoral loss to then Candidate and incumbent Chairman Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings, was not afforded another conspicuously counterproductive and equally wasteful chance to, once again, gun for the Presidency against a far more formidable and politically entrenched Candidate Rawlings who, by the December 1992 Presidential Election, had already been ruling Ghana as the country’s de-facto and de-jure junta leader or military ruler for a little over a decade.

Plus the patently unarguable fact that having been convincingly defeated in the New Patriotic Party’s 1996 Presidential-Election Primary by a more formidable and popular and much younger Candidate Agyekum-Kufuor, Candidate Adu-Boahen had already legitimately failed to secure himself a second shot at the Presidency. You see, the road to the New Patriotic Party’s Presidential Nomination is not one that any aspirant can simply talk up or desperately demand to be unanimously and uncontestably delivered into his/her laps in the manner that has become effectively and decidedly the norm and a sheer formality in the presently ruling Rawlings-founded National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Rather, it is a fiercely and a robustly contested bout of seismic and epic proportions that is primarily predicated on any contestant or candidate’s political and public record of achievements, contrary to what the narcissistic college-dropout likes of Candidate Kennedy Ohene Agyepong would have the rest of us, his countrymen and women, believe. But, perhaps, what most especially needs to be promptly and immediately highlighted here, more than anything else, is the fact that in terms of general political conduct, Vice-President Bawumia has far more in common with the late Prof. Adu-Boahen than with either Mr. Agyekum-Kufuor or Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, especially in the case of the then Candidate Adu-Boahen, vis-a-vis the latter’s inexcusably myopic and scandalously self-serving strategically artless and sophomoric decision to instigate the party’s 1992 Parliamentary Candidates to massively boycott that watershed year’s most crucial and politically immeasurably vital Parliamentary Elections, that could very well have significantly ensured that a hard-won constitutionally democratic Republican Ghana would not effectively become the virtual one-party democracy that it abominably became between 1992 and 1996, when the lone and sole dissenting representative voice voluntarily committed to serving the interests of a suicidally vanquished New Patriotic Party (NPP) was that of the late Ms. Hawa Yakubu, of Pusiga, in the Bawku-Central Constituency, in the Upper-East Region.

We see the exact same strategically nonchalant and pathologically narcissistic strain or streak in then Candidate Bawumia’s rather hasty and downright amateurish decision to prematurely concede defeat to his main political opponent in the 2024 Presidential Election, to wit, his archrival and now, in retrospect, his co-conspirator in unspeakable “ballot-cannibalizing” electoral corruption, Monsieur John Dramani Mahama. You see, had these “Backroom Sweethearts” not strategically conspired to literally deliver the unarguably globally witnessed shameful abortion of an otherwise decidedly antiseptic Jean Adukwei Mensa-supervised 2024 General Election, an extant and an incumbent Vice-President Mahamudu “Issaka” Bawumia, the unquestionably de-facto President of Ghana at the time, would not only have promptly called for the entire 2024 General Election to be scrapped, even more significantly, the Walewale native, from the Akufo-Addo-created North-East Region, would also have called for the prompt and the immediate prosecution of the entire leadership of the then main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), including the extant Candidate-General John “European Airbus Payola” Dramani Mahama.

Instead, a grossly incompetent De-Facto President Mahamudu Bawumia would desperately and almost apologetically call on his main political opponent to rein in his thuggocratic hirelings and goons. The fact of the matter, and this could be easily and readily verified, is that absolutely no New Patriotic Party Delegates had delivered the party’s Presidential-Nomination Laurel on a Diamond-Gilt Silver Platter in the cynical and peevishly disingenuous manner in which Alhaji Bawumia appears to be claiming, to either former President Agyekum-Kufuor or former President Akufo-Addo.

In the case of My Beloved Avuncular Leprechaun of Akyem-Abomosu and Kyebi, the Oxbridge and the Simon Fraser, Canada, educated economist cannot either pretend or flatly deny that he had present throughout what may be aptly characterized as the partly Agyekum-Kufuor-engineered “Akufo-Addo Ordeal.” On the latter count as well, the strategic hypocrisy of Dr. Bawumia in the belated Agyekum-Kufuor-boosted UPSA, Madina, Bawumia Policy Agenda Address Coup, sometime in March or April 2024, could be scarcely gainsaid. That was when, of course, the long wheelchair-bound Osabarima Kofi Diawuo began to walk and to proudly show off the full use of his loose-jointed legs once more. Among our Akan sages and elders of yore, it was often said that: “The ram that lifted up a hind leg and decided to ‘muck up’ the village square was only exposing his stinky butts.” We speak to the wise in proverbs.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

E-mail: [email protected]