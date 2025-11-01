5,000 entrepreneurs march sets record in Accra ahead of global entrepreneurship festival 2025

Accra came alive today as the Global Entrepreneurship Festival (GEF) hosted the 5,000 Entrepreneurs March — the world’s largest entrepreneurship walk marking a historic celebration of innovation, job creation, and shared prosperity.

The landmark event brought together 5,000 entrepreneurs, investors, innovators, policymakers, and changemakers from across Africa and beyond, united under the theme of empowering a sustainable future through entrepreneurship.

The march highlighted key pillars of the GEF movement, including youth empowerment, women’s inclusion, equality, access to education, and digital transformation. It also positioned Ghana as a rising global hub for entrepreneurship, collaboration, and sustainable development.

Dr. Joy Smart Francis, Executive Director of the Global Entrepreneurship Festival, described the event as “a walk of purpose, progress, prosperity, and peace, where every step represents the courage, creativity, and collaboration that build nations, transform economies, and foster peace.”

The 5,000 Entrepreneurs March served as the official curtain-raiser for the Global Entrepreneurship Festival 2025, set to take place from November 21 to 23, 2025, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel and Resort in Accra.

The upcoming festival is expected to attract over 10,000 participants and millions of virtual attendees worldwide. It will feature conferences, exhibitions, deal rooms, and showcases of art, culture, music, fashion, and global partnerships — further cementing Ghana’s place as a leading destination for entrepreneurial growth and innovation.