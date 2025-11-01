Feinberg-Mngomezulu guides South Africa to big win over Japan

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu helped world champions South Africa kick off their Autumn Nations Series with a thumping eight-try 61-7 victory over Japan in London on Saturday.

Eddie Jones had called on his Japan team to try to emulate the 2015 side that pulled off one of rugby union's biggest shocks when they beat South Africa in a game that became known as the "Miracle of Brighton".

Japan, then coached by Jones in his first stint at the helm of the Brave Blossoms, upset the Springboks 34-32 in the southern English city in pool play of the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

But there was no such shock at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, the Japanese outgunned in every department by a strong Springbok side that featured many players who ply their club trade in Japan.

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi opened the scoring for the Boks with a fourth-minute try off the back of a driving maul.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu then crossed for two five-pointers in five minutes, the second a fine solo effort, in a sign of what was to come.

The fly-half converted two of the tries to send the Boks into a point-a-minute 19-0 lead.

Japan prop Shuhei Takeuchi was yellow carded in the 36th minute for hauling down a driving maul, referee Eoghan Cross also awarding South Africa a penalty try as the first half finished with the Boks enjoying a commanding 26-0 lead.

A second yellow card went Japan's way early in the second half after flanker Ben Gunter was adjudged to have gone high in a tackle on Kolisi.

To compound Japanese woes, Wilco Louw grabbed South Africa's fifth try -- and his first in national colours -- after quick hands from Kwagga Smith.

Japan finally managed to get on the board two minutes later through full-back Yoshitaka Yazaki.

But the Boks powered back immediately with tries from Kurt-Lee Arendse and Andre Esterhuizen.

Arendse got his second with 13 minutes to play after Cheslin Kolbe, playing at full-back, made something out of nothing from deep in his own half.

The Boks had the last word through Jesse Kriel, with replacement fly-half Manie Libbock kicking four conversions to leave the score a resounding 61-7.

Rassie Erasmus' Springboks will now head to Paris where they take on France next weekend, before playing Italy, Ireland and Wales.

The Japanese, having been pipped 19-15 by Australia last week, will re-stock before taking on Ireland, Wales and Georgia.