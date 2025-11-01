NPP flagbearer race: ‘I entered politics to transform lives, not to enrich myself’ — Bawumia

Former Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that his purpose in politics has never been about personal wealth but to improve the lives of Ghanaians.

He said his political journey has always been anchored on service, accountability, and efficiency in managing the country’s resources.

Addressing party delegates during his campaign tour of Amenfi West in the Western Region on Saturday, November 1, Dr. Bawumia noted that his record in public service speaks to his commitment to Ghana’s progress.

“I entered politics to serve the people, not to enrich myself,” he said.

“When we initiated the Mobile Money Interoperability project, the NDC had proposed a contract worth 1.2 billion dollars. We cancelled that deal and instead completed the entire project for just 4.5 million dollars — not even up to 5 million. This initiative has greatly benefited Ghanaians and created thousands of jobs,” added the 2024 NPP presidential candidate.

Dr. Bawumia stressed that the impact of such initiatives gives him greater fulfillment than any personal benefit.

“My greatest joy comes from seeing how these projects are transforming lives, not from personal gain. I am not in politics for money, I am here to make a difference in the lives of ordinary Ghanaians,” Dr. Bawumia emphasized.

The former Vice President further appealed to party delegates across the country to rally behind his vision of transforming Ghana through innovation, transparency, and inclusive growth by voting his as the NPP flagbearer for the 2028 elections.