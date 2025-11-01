Fibre cuts remain our major challenge — MTN Ghana

Telecommunications giant, MTN Ghana, has reiterated its frustrations over the consistent destruction of its fibre-optic network cables, describing it as the major challenge of the company and called for an end to the menace.

Despite repeated appeals and cautions, it said road contractors continued to destroy their cables with reckless abandon, citing economic and security implications for the company, businesses, and citizens.

Mr Magnus Coffie, the General Manager of Network Operations, said MTN Ghana spent averagely GHC20 million on fibre relocation alone and several millions to replace damaged cables every year.

“Anytime we get into the situation where there is a road construction or road clearing and they damage our fibre, it becomes a problem for us because people cannot communicate with their loved ones.

“It becomes a security risk because you don't know what is happening and your business cannot go on,” he stated.

Mr Coffie reiterated the company's concern at the 2025 MTN Media and Stakeholder Forum for the Central Region, which updated the media on the plans and progress of the company and solicited feedback to enhance their services.

The meeting was also targeted at strengthening MTN Ghana's relationship with the media and exploring new ways in building a brighter digital future.

The Network Operations Manager drummed home the need for construction companies to collaborate with the Chamber of Telecommunications and mobile network operators to relocate network cables to safety to avoid destroying them.

He disclosed that the network companies and the Chamber of Telecommunications were taking steps to petition the Minister of Communications on the phenomenon to seek a permanent solution.

In spite of the age-old challenge, Mr Coffie said MTN Ghana remained committed to excellent services, assuring the public of consistent investments to enhance customer experience across all platforms.

He said they constantly upgraded and expanded their existing infrastructure including cell sites and spectrum to accommodate and serve their increasing customers effectively.

“This year alone, 240 million dollars has been spent to improve infrastructure. We are also bringing more innovations in different aspects of our network, in Artificial Intelligence and development of new technologies for our customers,” he added.

Mr Michael Gbewonyo, General Manager in charge of Internal Audit and Forensics, said MTN Ghana was focused on improving connectivity and enhancing digital platforms to further open up Ghana to the global digital economy.

Touching on their Corporate Social Responsibility, he touted some interventions of the MTN Ghana Foundation in education, health, business and entrepreneurship, tourism and culture, sports, and many other areas across the country.

In the Central region, for instance, he said many tertiary students had been awarded full scholarships under the Bright Scholarship project, while the Bawjiase Polyclinic, Cape Coast Teaching Hospital blood bank and the children's ward of the Twifo Praso Hospital had been given a facelift.

In the spirit of environmental sustainability, Mr Gbewonyo announced that the telecommunication giant would undertake a massive rollout of the Embedded SIM (E-SIM), a digital version of the SIM card.

He entreated the public to embrace the E-SIM, indicating that it was seamless and boosted the mobile experience.

Madam Janet Quarshie, General Manager, Retail Experience, stated that they were working to establish service touch points in communities nationwide to take customer service to the doorsteps of the people.

The community touch points would offer many essential customer care services including sales, registration and replacement of SIM cards to save customers the trouble of travelling long distances to access such services.

Mr David Woasey, Central and Western Regional Area Sales Manager, MTN Ghana, expressed the company's commitment to building stronger relationship with the media and encouraging open dialogue and transparency.

Mr Nurudeen Issah, Deputy Central Regional Director of the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), commended MTN for consistently engaging the media and keeping the public informed.

He appealed to MTN to support the environmental campaign of EPA by sending consistent messages on environment sustainability to citizens.

Mr Kingsley Nana Buadu, the Central Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association, lauding MTN Ghana for its partnership with the media, called for a special support scheme for journalists in the region to help their career development.

GNA