SML scandal: ‘More officials must face prosecution, not just six’ — Domelevo

Former Auditor-General Daniel Yao Domelevo has called on the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to widen the scope of its prosecution in the SML scandal beyond the six individuals already identified.

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng has announced plans to prosecute former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, former GRA Commissioners-General Emmanuel Kofi Nti and Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, as well as other top officials implicated in the deal.

However, Domelevo said on TV3’s KeyPoints show on Saturday, November 1, Domelevo said the nature of the contract and the number of public officials involved in its approval and execution suggests that more people were complicit and should be held accountable.

“The Special Prosecutor is going to hold only six people accountable. I thought there should be a lot more people complicit in this.

“I think we should open the net a bit wider. I don’t think it is only these six people who are culpable. Definitely, there are chief directors and inspectors who would have also approved or looked aside for all these things to happen.”

He further criticized the entire SML contract, questioning the company’s competence and the integrity of the procurement process that led to its engagement.

“The whole SML deal is one of the examples of create, loot and share. Clearly, SML did not even have the competence or the capacity to do the revenue assurance that they were talking about.”

The former Auditor-General also faulted the government’s decision to hire auditing firm KPMG to review the contract, describing it as a misuse of public funds.