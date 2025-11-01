SML contract was just a create, loot and share enterprise — Domelevo

Former Auditor-General Daniel Yao Domelevo has described the controversial contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), the Ministry of Finance, and Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) as a clear case of corruption and cronyism.

He said the deal epitomized the culture of “create, loot and share,” stressing that the company neither had the competence nor the capacity to perform the revenue assurance services for which it was contracted.

Speaking on TV3’s KeyPoints show on Saturday, November 1, Mr. Domelevo further faulted government’s decision to hire auditing firm KPMG to review the deal, arguing that it amounted to a waste of public funds since such work should have been done by the Auditor-General.

“The whole SML deal is one of the examples of create, loot and share. Clearly, SML did not even have the competence or the capacity to do the revenue assurance that they were talking about.

“Remember the rejections that the PPA had to do, not once or twice, which even led to the change of the company’s name and its imposition on another company,”Mr. Domelevo said.

“I think that engaging KPMG was a further misuse of our public funds. KPMG is not a public sector auditor — we have an Auditor-General,” he added.

The former Auditor-General also expressed concern that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) was limiting its prosecution efforts to only six individuals.

He asserted that more public officials could have been complicit in the deal’s approval and implementation.

His comments follow the findings of the OSP, which concluded that the SML contract was “needless” and driven by “self-serving official patronage and promotion based on false and unverified claims.”

The Special Prosecutor has since announced plans to prosecute former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and several former GRA officials for their roles in the contract.