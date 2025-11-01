Corruption and the Cover-Up Story

Kwame: “Mr Karl, when you feel sick, what do you do?”

I: “I try to see what I myself can do. When this does not work, I see a doctor. When things are dire, I allow the doctor to undertake an operation on my body by which I give my life into his professional hands, trusting to come back to life after the operation.“

Kwame: “And when the doctor cannot perform as you wish, would you look for the best doctor around the world? I mean, like our African politicians and members of our African elites do it constantly with no regrets or second thoughts?“

I: “Sure, what matters to me is that I get healed and live a good life. That is my birthright, isn't it?“

Kwame: “Do you feel ashamed that you can not heal yourself?“

I: “No, why should I? I can write books, the doctor can heal, and not been able to write a book. We are all made for a purpose, a reason.“

Kwame: “When you go shopping, what matters to you?”

I: “To get what I want, the quality I expect, and basically value for money.“

Kwame:“ And what do you say....?“

I: “Why all these questions?”

Kwame:“ One more question and you will understand.“

I: “Go ahead.“

Kwame: “Israel in the Hamas-Israel war did not allow foreign journalists or NGO and Human Rights representatives to enter Gaza. What do you think this reason is for that?“

I: “They do not want evidence held against them in a free and fair manner. They want the truth their way and think it is in their best interest.“

Kwame: “But also in the best interest of the people and countries that support Israel?”

I: “No, I do not think so. They want the truth and nothing but the truth, no matter what.“

Kwame: “There you have it!”

I: “Have what?”

Kwame: “In Africa here we have anti-corruption laws, Attorneys general, Special Prosecutors, Parliament Public Accounts Committees, and you name them all. We have rules and regulations, put people we trust in important positions, trust democracy, and with it, political parties help us to protect the public purse, only to witness the same people in high offices are the same people who steal from us. Is it fair or just? No, since independence, we have suffered here in Africa of corruption. During colonial times, we had no corruption...but exploitation, which is a humanitarian crime of the highest order, no doubt about it. Yet, as independent countries, to lower the level of corruption is like fighting a windmill, going round and round, and the wind of temptation is blowing constantly. You must honestly admit that most African countries are like that...sick patients who try to heal themselves by all means at their disposal. Yet, out there are qualified professionals who know how to fight corruption and do it successfully. Take Singapore, for example. It used to be a country with corruption, the Mafia style. And now, today, it is nearly corruption-free. What did they do to be so successful? Let us here in Africa invite them and get training from them, no shame needed that we cannot do it by ourselves. We must only be ashamed, not ask for help from professionals. So, from other countries like Japan, Scandinavia, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Germany, and like. They help us with donor funding and deserve to get value for money. We can ask them to stop donor funding and send us their experts, so that in the end, they save money and we prosper. When the foundation is laid and success is proven, we show them off and wish them well.“

I: “Oh, now I understand, Kwame.”

Kwame: “Any objection?“

I: “I have none. Only the African mind will have, Kwame.“

Kwame:“ Truly sure...and truly sad.“